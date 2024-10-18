Free pop-up medical clinic serves hundreds — PHOTOS

Medical care is an imperative part of living a healthy life but the financial strings attached can often lead people to delay or even forego a visit to the doctor, dentist or optometrist.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times There were more than 300 volunteers for the 9th Annual Pahrump RAM Clinic, all of whom provided a valuable service to the community.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cassandra Port volunteered for the RAM clinic this year after having received services last year while an inmate in the county jail. She has since succeeded in Drug Court and was delighted to be able to offer her help as a volunteer for the clinic that helped change her life.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Prescription eyeglasses are created right on site by Remote Area Medical volunteers, allowing pop-up clinic patients to go home with their new glasses.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Medical professionals are a crucial part of RAM's operations, offering their expertise at no cost to help better their communities.

Thanks to the efforts of Remote Area Medical (RAM) and the Pahrump Community Host Group Committee, hundreds of local residents no longer have to worry about this as they were recently able to receive a variety of key health care services, completely free of charge. It all came as a part of the 9th Annual Pahrump RAM Clinic, which took place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6 inside the Pathways Innovative Education Building.

“The clinic was fantastic,” Pahrump Community Host Group Committee leader Ryan Muccio raved once everything was said and done. “Of course, there were some hiccups, as there are every year, but at the end of the weekend when we look back at how many people we helped, those hiccups no longer matter. We had 301 volunteers and all together, we were able to serve a large amount of patients with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of care, all at no cost to them.”

The total number of patients served this year reached 372, which Muccio reported was about 30 or so above the number served in 2023. The clinic provided over 140 pairs of prescription eyeglasses, nearly 200 dental extractions, more than 100 general medical exams and dozens of dental fillings and cleanings, bringing the value of care provided to over $220,000.

As is repeatedly emphasized, it is the volunteer force which comes out for RAM’s pop-up clinics that gives the international nonprofit the ability to achieve its mission. Without the generosity of spirit shown by the many medical professionals and general support volunteers, it would be impossible to hold such events and the local community host group was incredibly appreciative of the huge array of volunteers who lent a hand this month.

Every year, there are also stand-out stories that touch the hearts of those working at the clinic, both about the volunteers and the patients themselves. This year, Muccio said there was one particular volunteer whom he wished to call attention to, as he found her story quite heartwarming and inspirational.

“Cassandra Port was here at our RAM clinic last year - but not quite for the same reason,” Muccio detailed. “Twelve months ago, she was a patient wearing orange-and-white-striped jail clothing. Since she’s been out of jail, she has succeeded with Drug Court and she insisted on coming back to volunteer this year. She talked about how this clinic has changed her life! This is exactly why I, and so many others, do what we do.

“We are thrilled to have hosted another successful RAM clinic for our community,” Muccio concluded. “The power of partnership and volunteerism was on full display during the weekend and we’re all very excited for our 10th annual clinic next year.”

For more information about RAM visit RAMUSA.org

Sponsors who helped make RAM happen

Remote Area Medical and the Pahrump Community Host Group Committee offer their thanks to the following for their sponsorship of the 9th annual Pahrump clinic:

Desert View Hospital

United Healthcare - Health Plan of Nevada Medicaid

Valley Electric Association

American First National Bank

CoBank

Nye County School District

Saddle West Hotel and Casino

UNLV School of Medicine

Desert Radiology

Newvine Law

Enhanced Aesthetics and Wellness

Nye County

Nye County Sheriff's Auxiliary

Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley

Avena and Sons Electric

Joe's Sanitation

Pahrump Valley Disposal

Holiday Inn Express and Suites

KNYE 95.1 Radio

Pahrump Valley Times

Nathan Adelson Hospice

775.FYI

Pahrump Utility Co.

Living Free Cafe

Centered Health Primary Care

Robin Holseth Law