52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Friday Health Plans offers ICHRA plans for business

Staff Report
November 27, 2020 - 12:20 am
 
Getty Images There are five insurance companies that submitted proposed rates for plans offere ...
Getty Images There are five insurance companies that submitted proposed rates for plans offered on the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange or the state-based exchange known as Nevada Health Link. Those insurers are Health Plan of Nevada, SilverSummit, HMO Nevada, SelectHealth and Friday Health Plan, with up to 50 individual health plans.

Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier based in Denver, Colorado, is offering Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement plans as an alternative to the traditional way of providing health insurance to employees.

ICHRA allows any size employer to fund an account for each employee. Employees can then shop on the individual marketplace to buy a personal and portable health plan that works best for them, meaning they can take the health plan with them if they leave their employer.

At less than a year since ICHRA passed into law in January 2020, research shows a significant increase in interest and demand for ICHRA plans, especially as COVID-19 continues to affect businesses and households worldwide. Companies that offer ICHRA plans set costs in advance and know exactly what to expect each year, giving them more flexibility with how they spend their money and taking the stress out of providing employee health insurance.

In addition to ICHRA being tax-free, it also alleviates businesses from managing the administration and insurance process, since ICHRA enables employees to independently find and purchase a health plan suitable for their needs. And if an employee leaves his employer for any reason, they are free to continue their ICHRA coverage since the plan is portable and isn’t directly tied to the company.

“Before ICHRA, many small businesses couldn’t afford the cost of comprehensive group plans, so they were either over-spending on insurance to cover their employees or not offering insurance altogether, leaving many individuals uninsured, a risk no one should ever have to take,” said Eddie Burkhart, director of sales for Friday Health Plans in Nevada. “ICHRA has transformed the insurance landscape and couldn’t arrive at a more opportune time as more companies and consumers are looking to save money amid the pandemic.

“With a focus on freelancers, entrepreneurs, service industry workers and small businesses, our mission at Friday Health Plans is to offer straightforward, quality insurance without the nonsense. So when coupled with the simplicity and ease of ICHRA, it’s a perfect marriage of cost-friendly, wide-ranging coverage for our clients, giving them the freedom to choose a plan that truly meets their needs.”

Friday Health Plans offers many affordable insurance options for those in the gig economy, early retirees and others who do not get insurance from their employer. For this open enrollment, which started Nov. 1, Friday Health Plans offers the lowest price on Exchange Bronze plans in Las Vegas and Reno and the lowest price on Exchange Silver plans in Las Vegas.

Friday Health Plans benefits include unlimited $0 mental health visits, a valuable distinction given the stresses created by the current pandemic and a growing focus worldwide on the importance of mental health. Other Friday Health Plans’ benefits include $0 primary care visits, $0 annual wellness exams and $75 co-pay for urgent care clinic visits on most plans before paying a dime toward deductible. Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network across Nevada, so consumers can find a doctor and/or specialist to meet their health care needs.

In Southern Nevada, in-network hospitals include Mountain View Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, University Medical Center, Desert View Hospital and Mesa View Regional Hospital. There are more than 30 Quick Care locations, including CareNow Urgent Care, Goodnight Pediatrics Nevada, Healthcare Partners of Nevada and UMC Quick Care, to name a few. Renown Health serves Northern Nevada with more than 30 locations throughout Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fernley, Fallon and Silver Springs.

For more information about Friday Health Plans, call 844-535-2000 or email questions@fridayhealthplans.com. Visit www.fridayhealthplans.com to do side-by-side plan comparisons, use the “find a doctor” portal, get a quote and buy a plan. Open Enrollment for Plan Year 2021 runs through Jan. 15, 2021.

Friday Health Plans is built for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday’s consumer-centric approach.

Headquartered in Denver, insurance plans and services are state-based subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans Management Company, Inc.

For more information and to find a health plan, visit www.fridayhealthplans.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This Angel Tree angel, hung inside the local Bank of Americ ...
Angel Trees out in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving has come and gone and the Christmas season is officially upon the community, bringing with it the opportunity for residents to help spread a little holiday cheer by participating in the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

Because of early holiday deadlines at the Pahrump Valley Times, winning lottery numbers for the Wednesday night drawing of the California Super Lotto were not available but will be published in the Wednesday Dec. 2 issue with the results of Saturday night’s Super Lotto.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the best things about Thanksgiving is ...
Turkey divan makes Thanksgiving leftovers divine
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One of the best things about the Thanksgiving holiday is enjoying the wonderful leftovers. Now, I don’t know about your post-turkey-day turkey, but mine usually has no legs, or thighs but lots of leftover breast. If that happens to your turkey too, then you’re going to love this week’s recipe, Turkey Divan. We’ve got turkey, broccoli and mushrooms smothered in a cheesy creamy sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery breadcrumbs to make a classic casserole.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Crews with Valley Electric Association are seen erecting the ...
Pahrump’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting to be held virtually
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Thanksgiving festivities are at an end and the community is now turning its attention to the Christmas season, which for the town of Pahrump always includes the placement and lighting of the enormous Community Christmas Tree.

The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is home to Pahrump Justice Court, which has changed its op ...
COVID surge leads to adjustments in Pahrump Justice Court operations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to swell in the Silver State, Pahrump Justice Court is taking action now to curb any potential spread of the disease in its courts, which were shut down for two weeks earlier this year after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Photo provided by Nye County Sheriff's Office Cole Engelson, 38, was convicted of first degree ...
Murder suspect convicted in jury trial
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a child more than three years ago, was found guilty following a jury trial this week.

Getty Images Another round would not only “help families meet basic needs” but also “boo ...
Economists urge Congress to approve more relief checks
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With stimulus negotiations stalled and millions about to lose unemployment benefits, 127 economists pressed Congress to send Americans a second round of stimulus checks.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Students walking around campus at UNLV, in Las Vegas ...
Social Mobility Index shows solid improvement by UNLV
Staff Report

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create economic uncertainty, UNLV is working to advance the social mobility of its students, a new ranking of higher education institutions finds.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Captain Anthony Barnes with Cox’s David Diers, with $100 ...
Salvation Army receives money, turkeys from Cox
Staff Report

Cox Communications recently presented $100,000 and 100 frozen turkeys to the Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.