Fugitive located, arrested after brief foot pursuit

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives captured a wanted suspect following a brief foot pursuit.

The man, identified as Christopher Hulderson, 31, of Pahrump, was arrested just before 1 p.m., on Monday, March 8, in the parking lot of an apartment complex along Bourbon Street near Quartzite Avenue.

He is also suspected of allegedly committing numerous other crimes in the area according to the sheriff’s office.

Hulderson’s arrest came roughly four days after he was suspected of allegedly entering a local residence to steal the property of an unidentified woman, according to Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak.

“On March 4th at approximately 10 a.m., Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the 100 block of Wilson Road, to investigate a report of a robbery,” Horak stated in a video news release. “The victim reported that a man entered her house while she was home and stole her purse.”

Horak’s release went on to state that the victim said Hulderson reached through a hole in the door of the residence and opened it from the inside. “The victim entered her living room to find the suspect rummaging through her personal property,” she said. “Tips from the public suggested that the suspect was Christopher Hulderson of Pahrump. When the victim confronted him, Hulderson threatened her by telling her that he had a gun. The victim then ran out of her house out of fear, as Hulderson allegedly stole the victim’s purse and left the scene. Detectives prepared a photo lineup, and the victim picked Hulderson out of the lineup and identified him as the suspect.”

Once located on Monday, March 8, Hulderson, who was in possession of a backpack, allegedly tried to evade deputies and detectives, until he was eventually captured after a brief struggle.

According to communications between deputies and Nye County Dispatch, Hulderson admitted to swallowing an undisclosed amount of pills which as a result, he was transported to Desert View Hospital, prior to being taken to the Nye County Detention Center.

According to his arrest summary, Hulderson faces more than two dozen charges, including home invasion, residential burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle and numerous additional drug-related charges.

In July 2019, Hulderson was arrested on a charge relating to identity theft to avoid prosecution according to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes