Fugitive tries to escape custody from deputies at DVH

The fugitive facing numerous felony charges, and who was taken into custody this week, racked up additional charges a few hours after his arrest.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics prepare to transport fugitive Christopher Hulderson to Desert View Hospital following his arrest on March 8. While at the hospital, Hulderson allegedly attempted to bribe a detective guarding him to let him go. When that didn't work, he tried to actually run out of the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Those charges include attempted escape by a felony prisoner, battery by a prisoner, and attempted bribery of a public official, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Hulderson’s recent arrest came four days after he was suspected of entering a local residence on Thursday, March 4 to steal the property of an unidentified woman, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

After a brief foot pursuit, Hulderson, deemed a ‘habitual felon,’ by Nye County law enforcement, was taken into custody just before 1 p.m. on Monday, March 8, at an apartment complex along Bourbon Street near Quartzite Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

Medics summoned

As detectives and deputies were attempting to restrain and handcuff Hulderson, he admitted to swallowing an undisclosed amount of narcotics, which prompted a medical transport to Desert View Hospital, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Once at the hospital, Hulderson, who was being guarded by Detective Eric Anderson, asked the medical staff if he could speak to Anderson in private.

Bribery, attempted escape charges

“Once the medical staff left, Christopher advised he can’t go to jail, and he has “25 racks” that I could have if he could just walk out,” Anderson’s report stated. “I advised Christopher that would not happen. Through my training and experience I recognized the term “25 racks” was street verbiage for $25,000.”

Also guarding Hulderson was Detective Brooke Gentry, who noted in her report that Hulderson allegedly attempted to escape custody just before 4 p.m. while under observation of medical staff.

“I was located to Desert View Hospital watching Christopher Hulderson, who was in lawful police custody, and was being checked out by medical staff,” Gentry’s report noted. “Christopher violated Nevada Revised Statute 212.090, by being in lawful police custody for felony crimes, and attempting to escape from lawful police custody by attempting to run out of Desert View Hospital.”

A struggle ensues

Detective Anderson, meanwhile, spoke to the battery charges Hulderson incurred.

“Christopher Hulderson also violated Nevada Revised Statute 200.481.2 F, by willfully and unlawfully using force upon myself, and Detective Brooke Gentry, while he was a prisoner in my lawful custody and attempting to escape from my lawful custody by running out of the hospital room where he was confined,” the report stated. “When I grabbed him to retake him, Hulderson pulled away in an effort to get away from me with such force, that I was forced to bring him to the ground to wait for additional personnel to assist. As I was taking Hulderson to the ground, he twisted his body in a manner that his force did caused myself to fall to the ground with Hulderson, injuring my wrist.”

Frequent flyer

Hulderson is considered a habitual felon, according to the sheriff’s office.

In July of 2019, he was arrested on a charge relating to identity theft to avoid prosecution.

Hulderson also received a 2008 guilty conviction for felony burglary, a 2009 guilty conviction for felony auto burglary, grand larceny of an auto, felony conspiracy to commit a crime, and grand larceny.

“Because of these convictions, Christopher is in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 207.012, that being a habitual felon,” the report noted. “Christopher was placed under arrest again and was later transported to the Nye County Detention Center.”

