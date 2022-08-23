Full Circle seeking funding for community programs

Pahrump resident Cherish Pryor is on a mission to bring a variety of community- and youth-focused programs to the valley but she cannot do it alone. She will need all the backing she can get if she is to see her Full Circle Community Organization become a success.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Full Circle Community Organization is a nonprofit founded by Pahrump resident Cherish Pryor.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows youngsters enjoying a water-gun fight at a fundraiser for Full Circle Community Organization, which is working to create all kinds of programs to benefit the community.

Pryor has been working to establish Full Circle for over a year and she has now officially secured 501(c)3 status. She has also written out a detailed list of programs that she wishes to create. These range from transitional housing assistance, single-parent and other support groups and a Basic Life Skills program to those centered on youth, such as the Youth Mentorship, Youth Entrepreneurs and Explore Your Horizons programs, all of which provide positive direction for the next generation.

In addition, Pryor wants to create a Your Special Day program in which the community comes together to help at least one child per month celebrate their birthday with a proper birthday party, and a Holiday Giving Week in which 10 families will be chosen to receive help with necessary home repairs or expenses and given holiday gifts along with a meal box.

Pryor is hoping to get an Adopt-a-Grand program going, allowing a local family to pair with an elder to share in the holidays and provide socialization through visits. Finally, she would like to see a Gardens 4 Grands program for building gardens for members of the senior community, who would then be able to take the excess fruits and vegetables they grow and donate them for food distribution programs.

“In order to make these programs a success, we need support,” Pryor told the Pahrump Valley Times.

She has been actively researching all sorts of options for bringing in funds, one of which is her recent application for the Community Development Block Grant program. As Pryor noted, however, the program has a limited allocation of funds itself so she will need more than just a block grant to get the momentum she is striving for.

“We have been applying for grants and with the amount given to the state for the Community Development Block Grant being so low, we will need the help of the community and sponsors with resources like office supplies, house goods, care products and holiday decorations,” Pryor explained. “We are also in need of monthly donors. We believe that everyone can help in some way, big or small, it all adds up to accomplish our goals so if you can only give $5 a month we will make it count and be extremely grateful.”

Those who commit to a monthly donation will receive a sponsor’s gift bag as a thank-you, which includes a T-shirt, a personalized cup and a key chain.

Full Circle now has an Amazon wish list, too, giving residents yet another option for contributing to the cause.

It’s not just about items and money, though. Effort is just as important to getting Full Circle off the ground.

“We are looking to fill an unpaid board secretary position and are in great need of volunteers,” Pryor said. “Especially people willing to dress as zombies for our Halloween Zombie Candy Grab and as elves to hand out gifts and take photos with Santa. And we need youth mentors as well.”

In fact, Pryor has an array of planned community events that would benefit from volunteerism, some of which are geared toward adults while others are family-oriented. Slated for fundraising events in the future are the New Years Singles Party, Valentine’s Day Ball, Easter egg hunt, Mother’s Day Brunch, Fourth of July BBQ Block Party, Halloween Candy Grab, Turkey Bowling and Giveaway, Giving Week and Snowland Christmas with Santa.

“With help, we can make these programs and events an amazing gift to the communities of Nevada,” Pryor said. “If you are interested in taking part in these programs or want to help in any way please feel free to call 775-910-1625 or visit www.FullCircleCommunity.us to fill out a program or donation form.”

