GALLERY: 373 patients were treated at Pahrump’s latest free medical clinic

Medical care is imperative to overall health and well-being but for many, it can also be cost-prohibitive. Fortunately for the residents of Pahrump and the surrounding communities, Remote Area Medical has offered access to free health care services each year since 2016 and this year, hundreds took advantage of the opportunity.

Taking place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8, the 8th Annual Pahrump RAM Clinic was a partnership between the international nonprofit Remote Area Medical and the NyE Communities Coalition, which oversees the Community Host Group in charge of putting the clinic together.

“Overall, everything went great!” Community Host Group committee member Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times after the clinic came to a close. “It has been incredibly humbling to watch this community overwhelmingly support our RAM clinics over the past eight years. The community should feel proud.”

Remote Area Medical Marketing Specialist Alex Phipps, who was on site for the clinic last weekend, said her organization couldn’t have been more pleased with the turnout, either.

“Remote Area Medical is so grateful to partner with the NyE Communities Coalition to serve Pahrump and the surrounding areas. Over the course of the weekend, RAM was able to serve 373 patients with $146,786 worth of care,” Phipps reported. “This was possible due to the hundreds of volunteers who provided their skills and time to help prevent pain and alleviate suffering for those in the community.”

During a report this week to Nye County, which provided grant funding to assist with RAM clinics in both Tonopah and Pahrump, Muccio took a moment to spotlight one of the health care volunteers who has made a huge impact, Dr. Sean Yim of Affordable Family Dental. While volunteering at the clinic this year, Yim met several patients in need of more extensive work than can be done at a RAM clinic and he offered to help 11 residents directly through his office with dentures and associated oral surgery.

“That’s over $50,000 in services that he is providing,” Muccio emphasized. “I’d also like to note that Dr. Yim is the only dentist in Pahrump that has volunteered at our RAM clinics each of the past eight years… The only dentist. So he deserves immense appreciation for everything he has done.”

Muccio also praised the commission and the various county departments involved in the clinic process this year, including Nye County Emergency Management, the Nye County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, the Nye County Finance and Grants Department and the Nye County Inmate Trustees.

There were plenty of other area businesses, organizations and entities that took part in making the 8th Annual Pahrump RAM Clinic a success and Muccio did his best to highlight them all.

“There are so many to thank, my apologies if I miss anyone! Thanks to the Nye County School District, NyE Communities Coalition, Valley Electric, American First National Bank, Desert View Hospital, Holiday Inn, Enhanced Aesthetics and Wellness, Saddle West, UNLV School of Dental Medicine, Desert Radiology and the Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley,” Muccio said.

“Thanks also go to KNYE Radio, the Law Offices of Robin Holseth, Pahrump Valley Disposal and Joe’s Sanitation, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Westfield Jewelers, Living Free Cafe, the PVT, 775.FYI, the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club, the RAM Community Host Group committee members, all of the hundreds of volunteers and of course, last but certainly not least, Remote Area Medical,” he said.

For more information on Remote Area Medical visit RAMUSA.org

