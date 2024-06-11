GALLERY: DAV BBQ offers an afternoon of camaraderie

Camaraderie. It’s something felt in all sorts of groups but undoubtedly one of the strongest senses of camaraderie can be found among those who have served their country.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are DAV members Heather Bartow, Bill Dolan and Cathy Girard, each of whom played a major role in making the group's Veterans Appreciation BBQ a success.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by DAV Chapter #15 Commander Bill Dolan, this photo shows the scene at this year's Veterans Appreciation BBQ.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The DAV Chapter #15 hosted its annual Veterans Appreciation BBQ on June 1, treating veterans to a free meal and an afternoon of socialization.

For the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15, this is the feeling at the heart of the organization’s annual summer gathering, the DAV Veterans Appreciation BBQ.

Hosted this month, the Veterans Appreciation BBQ took place inside the Mountain Falls Grill Room where dozens of area veterans and supporters came together for an afternoon of fellowship and fun. DAV Chapter #15 Commander Bill Dolan said the event was a crowd-pleaser, with a delicious spread for the meal, great entertainment and plenty of socialization.

“The Veterans BBQ was a great success,” Dolan enthused afterward, telling the Pahrump Valley Times, “At one point, almost all of the tables were full! I’d say we had about 90 veterans attend and about 10 non-veterans attend this year.”

The menu was classic barbecue fare, with hamburgers and hot dogs accompanied by all of the fixings, along with three types of salad and for dessert, cake and cookies were on offer.

Hot Cocolin, comprised of Maria Cox and DAV chapter member Bob Clark, provided the musical entertainment and attendees were able to partake of a 50/50 raffle, which Dolan described as “robust”.

“A big thank you to Pam at Mountain Falls for another great event, our volunteers, Judy and Sterling Riplinger, Heather and Chad Lemons and Cathy Girard,” Dolan was quick to add.

Shifting gears, Dolan then provided an overview of what the local DAV chapter does to have a positive impact on the community.

“As the smallest DAV chapter in the state of Nevada, we have many things we do for our brother and sister veterans here in Pahrump and Nye County,” Dolan explained. “DAV holds this annual barbecue for the members of the DAV Chapter #15 and for all veterans to come out and meet fellow veterans and enjoy a meal sponsored by our chapter. Besides the barbecue, we hold a DAV chapter Christmas party every year which is also open to all veterans to attend if they choose.”

It’s not all about partying, though, with Dolan going on to list a variety of valuable programs administered by the local chapter.

“We have a veterans’ assistance program and we have a wheelchair program. We work with the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley to build ramps for any veteran who needs one to get into and out of their homes, we pay for half the supplies needed for each ramp,” he detailed.

“We have a homeless committee who go out to visit and take items to our veterans who are living in the hills around Pahrump,” Dolan continued. “And of course, DAV has three vans to help transport veterans to and from medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas. DAV Chapter #15 is a member of the local chamber of commerce and we now have six chapter service officers who are working with local and other veterans to help them apply for the benefits they earned for their time in the service and all six are always busy!”

The DAV Chapter #15 is always open to new members. Any service member who was not dishonorably discharged who sustained an injury or illness during their time in the military is eligible for membership. Anyone considering joining the group or who would like to learn more is encouraged to join in the organization’s monthly meetings.

“We meet the third Tuesday of each month at our building, the old Town Annex near the Community Pool, which we lease from the town of Pahrump,” Dolan said. “And we he have a video (Zoom) system that allows our chapter members and any veteran who may want to join our ranks to Zoom into our meetings.”

For more information visit DAV15Pahrump.com

