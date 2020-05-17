71°F
Gaming board issues rules for reopening restaurants

Staff Report
May 17, 2020 - 11:41 am
 

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday issued a notice outlining the requirements that must be met for a restaurant within a licensed gaming property to reopen during Phase One of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.”

A restaurant must first be in compliance with all of the requirements the governor’s office detailed in its industry-specific guidance for food establishments at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Industry-specific-Guidance-Documents-1-1.pdf

The gaming licensee must confirm with the Gaming Control Board whether there is a separate entrance for the restaurant apart from any entrance off the gaming floor. If there is not a separate entrance for the restaurant, the licensee must articulate to the board how it will ensure that patrons are only able to enter the restaurant from inside the property without traversing the gaming floor.

In a similar vein, if there is no restroom inside the restaurant, the licensee must articulate to the board how it will ensure that patrons may enter restrooms outside of the restaurant without traversing the gaming floor.

If a licensee’s county commission or health district has more restrictive measures on reopening, the licensee must confirm it is in compliance.

If a licensee wishes to open a restaurant pursuant to these restrictions in a county with a population of 100,000 or more, the licensee must provide the board with a plan by which it will prevent customers from congregating outside of the restaurant prior to entry.

Any confirmations required by the board must be sent to Ops@gcb.nv.gov prior to any restaurant reopening. The board will be enforcing these health and safety requirements on any licensee that decides to open a restaurant partially, and these restrictions are subject to change based on new data related to the spread of COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on ...
Pandemic Unemployment claims can be filed starting Saturday
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevadans eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program can begin filing online Saturday, May 16, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced.

Tim Burke, businessman and freelance columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times
TIM BURKE: Did the stay-at-home order change family dynamics?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Families have had to adjust to a new reality during the COVID-19 order to stay at home. When schools were closed by Governor Sisolak, schools and schoolteachers moved to a “Learning at a Distance” program that allows students to continue their classes remotely.

Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just insi ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, May 13 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $28 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From right to left are Nye County Commissioners Donna Cox, D ...
Nye County to follow state’s reopening plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In recent weeks, Nye County commissioners had been discussing the possibility of reopening the county on their own terms but that action is now unnecessary, as the governor has issued a plan for reopening the state and many businesses are slowly getting back to work.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Confessed murder suspect Dakota Saldivar accepted a guilty p ...
Murder suspect accepts guilty plea agreement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After initially deciding to face a trial on charges relating to the murder of his mother, defendant Dakota Saldivar went before Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker for a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, May 12.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner John Koenig in attendance at ...
Fight For Nevada holds second rally in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Fight For Nevada, the group striving to recall Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, held its Freedom March this past Saturday, drawing together dozens of disgruntled residents for a demonstration of protest against continued COVID-19 restrictions on the public and businesses as well as any other action they feel infringes upon their constitutional rights.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irw ...
Pahrump’s Golden Years contestants surprise pageant founder
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The contestants for the 2020 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant recently made a special visit to pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irwin’s house to bring a smile to her face and let her know that while the pageant may have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ladies are ready and willing to forge forth with the annual event just as soon as they are able.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Work search requirement will continue to be waived
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Unemployment insurance filers will continue to be afforded the work search waiver until further notice, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced today. The move aligns with current guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Neighbors join John and Janet Porn, pictured at left, for a ...
Local residents take to ‘dancing in the streets’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“You have to be creative during times like this until we can come a little bit closer,” said Pahrump resident Janet Porn, late last month when she organized a neighborhood “street dance” amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported after a car struck the Healthcare ...
One transported to trauma after shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An apparent act of road rage led to a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. last week.