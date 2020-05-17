Gaming board issues rules for reopening restaurants

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday issued a notice outlining the requirements that must be met for a restaurant within a licensed gaming property to reopen during Phase One of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.”

A restaurant must first be in compliance with all of the requirements the governor’s office detailed in its industry-specific guidance for food establishments at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Industry-specific-Guidance-Documents-1-1.pdf

The gaming licensee must confirm with the Gaming Control Board whether there is a separate entrance for the restaurant apart from any entrance off the gaming floor. If there is not a separate entrance for the restaurant, the licensee must articulate to the board how it will ensure that patrons are only able to enter the restaurant from inside the property without traversing the gaming floor.

In a similar vein, if there is no restroom inside the restaurant, the licensee must articulate to the board how it will ensure that patrons may enter restrooms outside of the restaurant without traversing the gaming floor.

If a licensee’s county commission or health district has more restrictive measures on reopening, the licensee must confirm it is in compliance.

If a licensee wishes to open a restaurant pursuant to these restrictions in a county with a population of 100,000 or more, the licensee must provide the board with a plan by which it will prevent customers from congregating outside of the restaurant prior to entry.

Any confirmations required by the board must be sent to Ops@gcb.nv.gov prior to any restaurant reopening. The board will be enforcing these health and safety requirements on any licensee that decides to open a restaurant partially, and these restrictions are subject to change based on new data related to the spread of COVID-19.