Gathering intel for future growth in rural Nevada

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Officials from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) traveled around the state this summer to gather information for the creation of an economic plan for Nevada.

The economic development office traveled through Tonopah during the summer as part of a statewide journey. Officials from the office met with community and business leaders in rural Nevada during its more than 1,100-mile trip around Nevada.

“I have encouraged GOED to go out and meet Nevadans face to face to ensure that we are providing essential services that will help our communities grow,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a news release from the economic development office. “I have made economic prosperity for small businesses and small towns throughout Nevada a top priority for my administration.”

“As GOED embarks on creating the state’s economic plan, the input from elected officials, business leaders and residents from small towns all over the state will be invaluable as priorities are established and strategies are developed to continue Nevada’s economic success,” GOED’s release stated.

“Rural Nevada is important to the state’s economic development, in addition to preserving the state’s rich heritage,” said GOED Interim Executive Director Kris Sanchez in the release. “It is important that we visit each community to hear firsthand the challenges they face and the successes they have created.”

During the meeting, officials from the economic development office highlighted programs from the state “to help small businesses expand to overseas markets and be competitive for government contracts,” the economic development office’s release stated.

According to the release, Sisolak has made statements that he’d like to see more federal contracts go to Nevada companies.

Officials from the economic development office traveled to Ely, Elko, Winnemucca, Gardnerville and Tonopah during its travels.

“It’s important for all communities to know that we will continue to visit towns all over the state to gather essential information to help each area with its economic development,” Sanchez said in the release. “There is no better way to understand a town’s needs than to have meaningful conversations with residents.”

For more information about the Nevada GOED, visit diversifynevada.com

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com on Twitter @MeehanLv

THE LATEST
Australian company buys lithium project in Nye’s Big Smoky Valley
Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company focused on the exploration of lithium, signed a binding agreement to acquire a lithium brine project in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes away from Tonopah, according to an announcement.

Workshop for rural Nevada business owners, farmers
A workshop is planned in Southern Nevada through an outreach effort to rural Nevada business owners or farmers looking to cut energy costs.

National Voter Registration Month underway
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, ahead of the 2020 primary and general elections, joined fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in encouraging citizens to celebrate National Voter Registration Month by registering to vote.

Member appointed to Beatty Water and Sanitation District board
Nicole Altman recently was appointed to the Beatty Water and Sanitation District Board of Trustees, filling a vacant position seat that resulted from the passing of Barry Jacoby.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Sept. 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

Nevada National Guard gets new leader in history-making move
Brig. Gen. William Burks, 65, who led both the reserve forces for 10 years, handed over the title of adjutant general to Brig. Gen. Ondra Berry, 60, Saturday in Reno.

Pahrump ceremonies to commemorate 9/11
Events are planned today in Pahrump to remember the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.