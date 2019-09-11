Gathering intel for future growth in rural Nevada

Officials from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) traveled around the state this summer to gather information for the creation of an economic plan for Nevada.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development traveled through rural Nevada, including Tonopah, in the summer of 2019. Kris Sanchez, interim executive director of the state's economic development office (second from left) stands with members of the office and others at the Tonopah Convention Center.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak would like to see more federal contracts go to Nevada companies, the state reports.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development traveled through rural Nevada, including Tonopah, in the summer of 2019. Officials clocked more than 1,100 miles during its July trip.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development traveled through rural Nevada, including Tonopah, in the summer of 2019. Officials were looking to gather information for the creation of an economic plan in the state.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Kris Sanchez, director at the Governors’ Office of Economic Development in Nevada. Sanchez was one representative from GOED that went on a rural tour during the summer in 2019, which stopped in Tonopah.

The economic development office traveled through Tonopah during the summer as part of a statewide journey. Officials from the office met with community and business leaders in rural Nevada during its more than 1,100-mile trip around Nevada.

“I have encouraged GOED to go out and meet Nevadans face to face to ensure that we are providing essential services that will help our communities grow,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a news release from the economic development office. “I have made economic prosperity for small businesses and small towns throughout Nevada a top priority for my administration.”

“As GOED embarks on creating the state’s economic plan, the input from elected officials, business leaders and residents from small towns all over the state will be invaluable as priorities are established and strategies are developed to continue Nevada’s economic success,” GOED’s release stated.

“Rural Nevada is important to the state’s economic development, in addition to preserving the state’s rich heritage,” said GOED Interim Executive Director Kris Sanchez in the release. “It is important that we visit each community to hear firsthand the challenges they face and the successes they have created.”

During the meeting, officials from the economic development office highlighted programs from the state “to help small businesses expand to overseas markets and be competitive for government contracts,” the economic development office’s release stated.

According to the release, Sisolak has made statements that he’d like to see more federal contracts go to Nevada companies.

Officials from the economic development office traveled to Ely, Elko, Winnemucca, Gardnerville and Tonopah during its travels.

“It’s important for all communities to know that we will continue to visit towns all over the state to gather essential information to help each area with its economic development,” Sanchez said in the release. “There is no better way to understand a town’s needs than to have meaningful conversations with residents.”

