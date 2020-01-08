Geothermal project proposed for Nevada

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is initiating an environmental assessment to analyze the San Emidio II – North Valley Geothermal Development Project proposed by Ormat Technologies Inc.

The 24,000-acre San Emidio Geothermal Unit includes nine federal geothermal leases and is located in the San Emidio Desert approximately 15 miles southwest of Gerlach, Nevada. The area has a long history of geothermal exploration and production that began in the late-1980s with the construction of the 3.6-megawatt Empire Geothermal Plant.

As part of this project, the BLM is analyzing the environmental effects of upgrading the current plant and potentially building a new power plant to produce 40 megawatts of electricity. Other construction will include a substation, up to 25 total geothermal production and injection wells, approximately 7.5 miles of aboveground pipelines and an approximately 58-mile-long 120 kilovolt overhead power line.

originating at the power plant that will terminate at the NV Energy Eagle Substation near Fernley, Nevada.

Public comments on issues to be analyzed in the environmental assessment are welcome during the 30-day public scoping period. The comment period started Jan. 6 and extends through close of business on Feb. 10.

For more, see the project website at https://bit.ly/38ShWp7

The project website provides details and documents about the proposed project.