News

Get a head start on filing 2019 taxes

Staff Report
January 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Some taxpayers can get an early start on filing their federal income taxes for the 2020 season.

Taxpayers can start filing their 2019 taxes through the IRS Free File program, which opened on Jan. 10. Taxpayers must have an adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less for 2019 to use Free File, according to the IRS’ website.

Free File allows taxpayers to do their taxes now, but they won’t be submitted by a Free File provider to the IRS until Jan. 27, the official start of the 2020 tax filing season.

“Free File online products offer free federal tax return preparation, free electronic filing and free direct deposit of refunds to help get your money faster,” said Chuck Rettig, IRS commissioner in a press release. “The IRS has worked to improve the program for this year, and we encourage taxpayers to visit IRS.gov, and consider using the Free File option to get a head start on tax season.”

The IRS has several Free File partners: “1040Now, Inc., ezTaxReturn.com (English and Spanish), FileYourTaxes.com, Free tax Returns.com, H&R Block, Intuit, On-Line Taxes, Inc., Tax ACT, TaxHawk, Inc. and TaxSlayer (English and Spanish),” according to its release.

Free File debuted in 2003. Since its launch, nearly 57 million taxpayers have been served.

Free File is a public-private partnership between the IRS and Free File Inc. Free File Inc. is a consortium of tax software providers that offer Free File products available at irs.gov/freefile

The IRS estimates that taxpayers who have used Free File have saved $1.7 billion in tax preparation fees.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Erika Gerling, board treasurer, far left, ...
Visions for future of Beatty discussed at town meeting
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

How do residents of Beatty view their community, and what do they want its future and mission to be? Those were the questions under consideration at a gathering of individual citizens, business and organizational representatives in the Beatty Community Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street ...
Years-old Pahrump Library policy already bans weapons, historically unenforced
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the last four months, the local community has been agitating about a possible ban on firearms in the story room at the Pahrump Community Library. But according to the library’s general rules of conduct policy, “weapons” have been forbidden at the library as a whole for many years.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This 2019 file photo shows Sandy Jennings explaining ...
Nye County Social Services Fair returning for fifth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Health and Human Services is on a mission to connect the people with the resources and services they need and one of the best ways the department has found to accomplish this is by holding its Social Services Fair each year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Norma Jean Opatik of Realty Executives in Action in Pahrump ...
Pahrump Realtor receives award
Staff Report

A Pahrump area real estate professional has been recognized for efforts in the industry in 2019.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times T-Mobile works to open a new store at 20 S. Highway 160 at ...
T-Mobile builds Pahrump presence
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A wireless company is opening a new retail store in Pahrump.

California Lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Jan. 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/file Democratic Party active registered voters state ...
Nevada reports increase in active registered voters
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 11,007 active registered voters statewide during the month of December 2019 as compared to November 2019.

(Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Census 2020: What you need to know
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Are you prepared to take the 2020 Census? Here are tips for participating in the headcount online, by mail and over the phone. And census takers are still needed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A woman visiting from Canada, won $779,384.13 on an Aristoc ...
Canadian visitor hits jackpot at Road House Casino
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Canadian retiree who walked into Terrible’s Road House Casino on Saturday, Jan. 4, later walked out after hitting a small fortune.