‘Get a Little Out There’ proclamation encourages exploring Nevada

A travel initiative created by Governor Joe Lombardo seeks to lure tourists to the Tonopah Historic Mining Park, Goldfield Ghost Town and other destinations.

Travel Nevada With its dark skies, stargazing is always a popular activity at Cathedral Gorge National Park.

Lombardo recently proclaimed October as “Get a Little Out There” Month in an effort to spotlight the Silver State’s “hidden treasures, natural beauty and pioneering spirit.”

As stated in a news release, Lombardo said tourism remains a key driver of Nevada’s economy and plays a major role in enhancing the quality of life for all Nevadans.

“This official proclamation serves to reinforce and celebrate the Silver State as a destination brimming with extraordinary experiences,” he noted. “We encourage all travelers to discover the multiple facets of the Silver State that they have yet to explore.”

The proclamation went on to note that be it stargazing at some of the country’s darkest skies at Great Basin National Park, hiking through the Black Rock Desert or visiting ghost towns dotted throughout the state, the “Get a Little Out There” proclamation encourages everyone to go off Nevada’s beaten path.

The Wild West

As stated on the Travel Nevada website, the Silver State is wide open and seemingly endless.

“Nevada’s 60 million acres of public land are brimming with adventure and extraordinary experiences waiting to be discovered, so it shouldn’t surprise you to hear that the places to go and things to do in Nevada are pretty much infinite,” the agency stated.

Additionally, Travel Nevada CEO Rafael Villanueva said the agency’s mission is to showcase the true spirit of Nevada’s passion, pride, land and people to the world.

Places to go, people to see

“We are so grateful to Governor Lombardo for honoring the state’s tourism industry with this proclamation, which reinforces the endless array of transformative travel experiences in Nevada and encourages adventure and exploration beyond the usual paths,” Villanueva stated.

“This is where you’ll discover some of the most diverse landscapes, exhilarating outdoor activities, a rich history and hidden treasures. We invite everyone to do what we in Nevada do, and Get a Little Out There.”

Road trips

Additional destinations Travel Nevada suggests visiting are the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge, which spans over 5,000 acres and Cathedral Gorge State Park, located near Pioche.

The gorge is home to slot canyons, spires and other erosional features which are the result of millions of years of geologic activity.

“October is an ideal time to wander and marvel at the park’s cathedral-like rock formations,” according to Travel Nevada.

The Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park, Lamoille Canyon, the Ruby Mountains and Death Valley National Park were also recommended as destinations of interest according to Travel Nevada.