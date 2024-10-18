75°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

‘Get a Little Out There’ proclamation encourages exploring Nevada

Travel Nevada With its dark skies, stargazing is always a popular activity at Cathedral Gorge ...
Travel Nevada With its dark skies, stargazing is always a popular activity at Cathedral Gorge National Park.
More Stories
Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in t ...
Could Michele Fiore be suspended without pay?
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take p ...
Pumpkin Days celebrating 15 years
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2024 - 6:50 am
 

A travel initiative created by Governor Joe Lombardo seeks to lure tourists to the Tonopah Historic Mining Park, Goldfield Ghost Town and other destinations.

Lombardo recently proclaimed October as “Get a Little Out There” Month in an effort to spotlight the Silver State’s “hidden treasures, natural beauty and pioneering spirit.”

As stated in a news release, Lombardo said tourism remains a key driver of Nevada’s economy and plays a major role in enhancing the quality of life for all Nevadans.

“This official proclamation serves to reinforce and celebrate the Silver State as a destination brimming with extraordinary experiences,” he noted. “We encourage all travelers to discover the multiple facets of the Silver State that they have yet to explore.”

The proclamation went on to note that be it stargazing at some of the country’s darkest skies at Great Basin National Park, hiking through the Black Rock Desert or visiting ghost towns dotted throughout the state, the “Get a Little Out There” proclamation encourages everyone to go off Nevada’s beaten path.

The Wild West

As stated on the Travel Nevada website, the Silver State is wide open and seemingly endless.

“Nevada’s 60 million acres of public land are brimming with adventure and extraordinary experiences waiting to be discovered, so it shouldn’t surprise you to hear that the places to go and things to do in Nevada are pretty much infinite,” the agency stated.

Additionally, Travel Nevada CEO Rafael Villanueva said the agency’s mission is to showcase the true spirit of Nevada’s passion, pride, land and people to the world.

Places to go, people to see

“We are so grateful to Governor Lombardo for honoring the state’s tourism industry with this proclamation, which reinforces the endless array of transformative travel experiences in Nevada and encourages adventure and exploration beyond the usual paths,” Villanueva stated.

“This is where you’ll discover some of the most diverse landscapes, exhilarating outdoor activities, a rich history and hidden treasures. We invite everyone to do what we in Nevada do, and Get a Little Out There.”

Road trips

Additional destinations Travel Nevada suggests visiting are the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge, which spans over 5,000 acres and Cathedral Gorge State Park, located near Pioche.

The gorge is home to slot canyons, spires and other erosional features which are the result of millions of years of geologic activity.

“October is an ideal time to wander and marvel at the park’s cathedral-like rock formations,” according to Travel Nevada.

The Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park, Lamoille Canyon, the Ruby Mountains and Death Valley National Park were also recommended as destinations of interest according to Travel Nevada.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in t ...
Could Michele Fiore be suspended without pay?
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After a roll call the Nevada Commission of Judicial Discipline met virtually to render a decision to suspend Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore without pay, on Friday afternoon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Town hall set to discuss plan for homeless shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Plans to build a Transitional Housing and Nutrition Center in Pahrump may have many local residents riled up but the advisory committee heading the project is forging ahead nonetheless.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 15th Annual Pumpkin Days event hosted by PDOP will take p ...
Pumpkin Days celebrating 15 years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The always-popular Pumpkin Days is making its return for the fifteenth year and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is eagerly anticipating another fabulous festival.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Judicial discipline commission to weigh Michele Fiore’s suspension
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Judicial Discipline Commission has scheduled a hearing Friday to determine if the group will taken away the salary of Michele Fiore, who was recently found guilty of wire fraud.

Emergency personnel rescue man on Shadow Mountain
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Search and Rescue crews were activated after a reported suicidal man scaled Shadow Mountain and threatened to jump.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Susan Davila was presented an Act of Kindness A ...
DVH leader honored with Act of Kindness Award
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

DVH CEO Susan Davila has spent many years working at the head of the only hospital in the Pahrump community and her dedication to health care has now garnered her a special local award.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is searching for candidates ...
Nye County Sheriff’s Office seeks patrol deputy trainees
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a few good men and women to serve as patrol deputy trainees for Amargosa Valley, Beatty, Pahrump, Round Mountain, and Tonopah.

Nye County voters check in with poll workers to cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud ...
Early voting in Nye County gets underway Saturday
By Jimmy Romo / RJ

Nevada voters can begin to cast their ballots in Nye County as early as this Saturday for the highly anticipated 2024 general election.