News

Golden announces Pahrump properties will reopen June 4

dBy Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 29, 2020 - 5:32 pm
 

Golden Entertainment, Inc., announced Friday that Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, Gold Town Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park will reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

June 4 is the first date gaming properties are permitted to reopen under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.”

“From golf and wineries to lakeside fun, Pahrump offers a convenient summer getaway within driving distance from California and throughout the west,” said Mark Seligman, vice president and general manager of Pahrump Nugget, Gold Town Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park. “We look forward to reopening in time for people to plan their Pahrump escape while also providing a safe, healthy atmosphere.”

Pahrump Nugget, Gold Town and Lakeside have implemented broad safety measures in accordance with the company’s new “Golden Commitment” standards. These measures include sanitation protocols at every touch point, from the casinos, restaurants and bars to the elevators and rooms. A full outline of the “Golden Commitment” standards is available at https://goldenent.com/commitment.html.

Per guidelines set by the state, Pahrump Nugget, Gold Town and Lakeside will limit property occupancies to 50 percent. All health and safety measures are subject to change based on any updates from the state.

From opening through the end of June, True Rewards Members will earn up to 10 times multipliers on video slots, reels, poker and keno through various promotions. All True Rewards Members who earn 300 same-day base points will receive a $5 food credit.

While some areas of the resorts will be closed during an initial reopening phase, all of the main casino floors and many of the restaurants will be open June 4.

THE LATEST
Administration considers resuming nuclear testing
Administration considers resuming nuclear testing
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Trump administration has discussed whether to conduct the first U.S. nuclear test explosion since 1992 in a move that would have far-reaching consequences for relations with other nuclear powers and reverse a decades-long moratorium on such actions, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews battled a fierce multi-structure fire al ...
Fire destroys several structures, vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were met with explosions and red hot embers raining down upon them as they battled a destructive multi-structure fire on Tuesday evening, May 26th.

Getty Images The 2020 Primary Election is well underway and to help area voters make their choi ...
Thousands watch Nye County GOP virtual debate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Republican Central Committee, with the participation of the Pahrump Valley Times, hosted a GOP debate last weekend for the contenders vying for the Republican vote in the 2020 primary election, with nearly three dozen candidates joining in to tackle a variety of topics pertinent to their various offices and thousands of voters watching over two days of discourse and debate.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a food vendor at the 2018 Pahrum ...
Striving for success, commission reduces Pahrump Fall Festival vendor fees
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fall Festival is, hands down, the single largest community event in the valley each year but over the past few years, it has been dwindling a bit in terms of participation by vendors offering merchandise and goodies for the thousands of people who turn out on a regular basis. With this in mind, town and county officials have made the decision to revise the vendor booth fee schedule, lowering the prices in an effort to attract more vendors and make the 2020 Fall Festival a resounding success.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken by reporter Robin Hebrock when she was with the Pahru ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park given the go-ahead
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been more than two months since the last community gathering was held in Pahrump and though certain restrictions are still in place regarding the number of people allowed to congregate in public or private settings, the town is now readying for the first large-scale public event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada, its annual Movies in the Park.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, May 27 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

Special to the Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Kim Palchikoff, social worker and mental health ...
NO STIGMA NEVADA: Carson City therapist: How to deal with stress and despair
By Kim Palchikoff Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As the COVID-19 pandemic death toll reaches nearly 100,000 in the U.S. and continues to rise, as do the numbers of unemployed, living with fear, anxiety, stress and even despair has become the new norm in Nevada and beyond.