Golden announces Pahrump properties will reopen June 4

Golden Entertainment, Inc., announced Friday that Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, Gold Town Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park will reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

June 4 is the first date gaming properties are permitted to reopen under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.”

“From golf and wineries to lakeside fun, Pahrump offers a convenient summer getaway within driving distance from California and throughout the west,” said Mark Seligman, vice president and general manager of Pahrump Nugget, Gold Town Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park. “We look forward to reopening in time for people to plan their Pahrump escape while also providing a safe, healthy atmosphere.”

Pahrump Nugget, Gold Town and Lakeside have implemented broad safety measures in accordance with the company’s new “Golden Commitment” standards. These measures include sanitation protocols at every touch point, from the casinos, restaurants and bars to the elevators and rooms. A full outline of the “Golden Commitment” standards is available at https://goldenent.com/commitment.html.

Per guidelines set by the state, Pahrump Nugget, Gold Town and Lakeside will limit property occupancies to 50 percent. All health and safety measures are subject to change based on any updates from the state.

From opening through the end of June, True Rewards Members will earn up to 10 times multipliers on video slots, reels, poker and keno through various promotions. All True Rewards Members who earn 300 same-day base points will receive a $5 food credit.

While some areas of the resorts will be closed during an initial reopening phase, all of the main casino floors and many of the restaurants will be open June 4.