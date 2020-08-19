107°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Golden Entertainment looking to buy ‘bite-sized’ assets

By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 18, 2020 - 8:14 pm
 

Executives at Golden Entertainment, owner of multiple casino properties in Pahrump, are on the prowl for “smaller, bite-sized” assets.

CEO Blake Sartini suggested the gaming corporation could expand in Northern Nevada and outside the state should the opportunity arise sometime in the next 6-18 months.

Executives on Thursday touted a better-than-expected second quarter that saw its gaming operations resume first in Montana in early May and then in Nevada and Maryland in June. That positions the company “to act on future growth opportunities, such as expansion of distributed gaming in new jurisdictions or pursue targeted, tuck-in acquisitions,” Sartini said.

Company president Charles Protell noted that Golden has a resort property in Maryland, Rocky Gap Casino, that’s also doing well.

“And so adding density to the Eastern Seaboard for us is something we’ll certainly take a look at,” if they can acquire something without adding any more debt, Protell told shareholders on an earnings call.

Golden, which operates nine Southern Nevada resorts and the nation’s largest slot route operation — reported a loss of $78.6 million during the second quarter compared with $14.4 million in the same time last year. The company saw $76 million in revenue for this quarter, compared with $248.1 million during the second quarter last year.

The company’s financial gains are due, in part, to its reduction of marketing, as well as staff and payroll by about 25%, mostly from the corporate and casino side, Sartini said. Golden, in addition to operating The Strat, PT’s Taverns, and other Nevadan casinos, distributes and operates gaming machines at third-party taverns, bars and stores in Nevada and Montana.

Sartini doesn’t expect the number of employees will “meaningfully grow” in the immediate future.

Company filings with the state show around 6,960 workers were at risk of being furloughed or laid off between March 16 and April 30.

The Strat, Golden’s flagship Las Vegas property, saw its average occupancy rate climb from 40 percent in June to 50 percent in July, Sartini said. On weekends, the hotel-casino has “touched” 70 percent occupancy, and it had 90 percent of its rooms occupied for Independence Day Weekend, he said.

Additionally, the company doesn’t anticipate buffets returning to its properties anytime soon. They were “a significant cost to our business,” said the company president, Protell.

Company shares, traded on the Nasdaq, closed up 9.21% Thursday to $10.49, and were trading higher after hours at $10.52 per share following the company’s earnings call.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Locator map of 4.8 earthquake in Death Valley National Park in California on Wednesday, Aug. 19 ...
4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park was rattled by multiple earthquakes on Wednesday, with the largest being a 4.8 magnitude temblor. The park service reported no damage to park buildings or roads.

Getty Images Telehealth has gained enormous popularity in the months since the COVID-19 pandemi ...
Nevada, three other states join forces to address remote healthcare
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Four of the five states already working together in the “Western States Pact” formed to address the response to the COVID-19 pandemic are striking out on a new collective endeavor, with Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado all announcing that they will now be coordinating on telehealth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured from left to right are Lions Club member Sue Bai, ...
Pahrump Lions help Floyd Elementary gear up for school year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Summer vacation is nearly at an end and children will soon be heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, with school slated to begin on Monday, August 24 for all Nye County students in grades one through 12 and on August 27 for those in kindergarten and pre-K.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Death Valley National Park Ranger stands beside a digital ...
Record heat descends upon Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that Death Valley National Park is living up to its reputation as being the hottest, driest, and lowest place on earth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Community Crisis Intervention Committee invites the val ...
Homeless Wraparound continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee has scheduled its quarterly Homeless Wraparound event for this Saturday and Pahrump Valley’s homeless population will be able to head out for a morning of food, socialization and assistance in obtaining necessary items and services, such as clothing and showers, all free of charge.

Pahrump Valley Winery (Facebook) Goals of the campaign include increases in in-state visitation ...
Nevada marketing campaign centers on staycations
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A marketing subcommittee recommends that the state’s Commission on Tourism should spend $300,000 encouraging Nevadans to stay at home with their tourism dollars.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
Effective leadership in times of crisis
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Crises, be they a global health emergency that shuts down economies, a natural disaster or something affecting just a single business, can catch Pahrump small business owners off guard at any moment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the r ...
Application period to open for commercial rental assistance
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state treasurer’s office and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that small businesses and nonprofits would be able to apply to the state’s commercial rental assistance program. It will begin as soon as Aug. 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kent Sanders is chair of the department of physiology and c ...
UNR researcher advances understanding of GI tract
Staff Report

Research led by Kent Sanders, chair of the department of physiology and cell biology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, is contributing significant scientific understanding of activity in the gastrointestinal tract known as motility.