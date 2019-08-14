104°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Golden’s record 2Q revenue shines for analysts

By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 14, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment Inc. reported record second-quarter revenue and adjusted cash flow exceeding analysts’ expectations for the second straight quarter.

The company that operates three casino properties in Pahrump – the Pahrump Nugget, Gold Town and Lakeside, in addition to casinos in other communities — reported a loss of $14.4 million, 52 cents a share, on revenue of $248.1 million for the quarter that ended June 30.

In the same quarter a year earlier, the company showed net income of $3.6 million, 12 cents a share, on revenue of $216.5 million. A survey of five Wall Street analysts had projected adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents and revenue of $242 million.

“The improvements we have made at The STRAT continue to be well-received by our guests despite the ongoing construction disruption at the property,” Golden CEO Blake Sartini said in an Aug. 6 earnings call with investors.

“We have started renovations to The STRAT casino floor and remodels of additional hotel rooms, which we expect to complete by the end of the year. We have also integrated the operations of the Edgewater and Colorado Belle casinos in Laughlin, and we expect these properties to deliver improved results in the second half of the year as we begin to realize our targeted synergies. In addition, we have improved our ability to incentivize guests across our casino platform with the completed rollout of our new TrueRewards loyalty program at all 10 of our casino properties.”

STRAT renovations for 2019 remain on schedule, with renovations to the casino floor beginning in June and additional room renovations beginning in July. The STRAT’s new tap room, lounge and sportsbook were open for the entire second quarter. In addition, the company completed renovations to the SkyPod on the 108th floor of the tower, which includes a remodeled gift shop and food and beverage outlets as well as improvements to the Sky Jump experience.

Before the second quarter, Golden completed the renovation of 317 hotel rooms, other food and beverage outlets, including Top of the World, Strat Café and Starbucks, exterior lighting and landscaping of the property.

The remaining projects for 2019 include completing the casino remodel, renovating an additional 252 hotel rooms and completing the design of potential group meeting space. Golden expects the renovations of the casino floor to be ongoing throughout 2019.

As of June 30, the company invested $54 million on The STRAT renovations, including approximately $24 million in 2018. Company executives expect about $30 million of additional renovation costs for 2019, which it plans to pay for with cash flow from operations. Golden Entertainment’s total budget for The STRAT renovations remains unchanged at $140 million.

The company’s distributed gaming segment — the slot routes Golden operates across Nevada and Montana — improved with the addition of six new taverns since the second quarter of 2018, and the company now pays less rent at about half its chain store locations.

Besides the Pahrump properties, Golden Entertainment Inc.’s operations include The STRAT on Las Vegas Boulevard, two Arizona Charlies’ properties in Southern Nevada, Nevada’s PT’s Pub chain and casinos in Laughlin.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank The Boy Scouts of America Las Vegas Area Council could sell i ...
Boy Scouts camp at Nevada’s Potosi Mountain could end up in hands of developers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A piece of property that stretches across some 1,150 acres in the higher elevations between Las Vegas and Pahrump has been home to the Boy Scouts of America Las Vegas Area Council’s camp and has been enjoyed by many area youths for more than six decades.

Tony Otteson (INSP)
Nevada mining family strikes turquoise on reality TV show
By Jason Bracelin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The debut episode of reality TV series “Turquoise Fever,” set in the wilds of rural Tonopah, premieres Wednesday on the INSP Network.

A sign welcomes visitors as they enter the town of Rachel,which is to be a gathering site for t ...
‘Storm Area 51’ Facebook page vanished, but it’s reappeared
By Christopher Lawrence Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The original post, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” started as a joke and quickly went viral with more than 2 million people pledging to “see them aliens.”

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Reno-based nonprofit health care network Renown Health opened a tele ...
Renown and Blue Cross reach agreement on new contract
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Reno-based Renown Health, one of Tonopah’s major providers of medical services, reached an agreement with one of Nevada’s major medical insurance providers.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lorraine Gjefle is shown teaching a health ...
New Year brings changes to Beatty schools
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The first day of school in Beatty was a blur of activity as students, faculty and staff adjusted to new schedules and other changes.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, August 10 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $70 million.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Young adults getting dropped off at Pahrump Valley Hi ...
Fresh start for Pahrump students as school year begins
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Hundreds of K-12 students in the Nye County School District headed back to classes on Monday for the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The Pahrump area schools welcomed more than 4,000 students with over 300 in Beatty and Amargosa.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association Inc.'s board is searching for a ...
Valley Electric searching for new CEO
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Valley Electric Association Inc.’s board of directors is searching for its next CEO.