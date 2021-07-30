Goldfield Days returns in early August

Goldfield Days and the land auction returns to Esmeralda County this year after being canceled due to the pandemic the previous year. The town will celebrate its 20th annual event this year.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal John Ekman, parade grand marshall and Goldfield Historical Society president, motions to attendees during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza The 18th annual Goldfield Days event in Goldfield held several events including a parade.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Individuals dressed in period-specific clothing make their way through the crowd during the 2018 Goldfield Days' venue.

With that, people can expect another year of food, fun and entertainment, which is just a week away. The three-day event is pegged to get underway on Friday, Aug. 6, where hundreds typically fill Crook Avenue, Goldfield’s main drag.

Attendees can expect music, dancing, vendors and food as well as a chili cook-off.

Also available will be tours of the Goldfield Hotel and of the high school.

Attendees can also grab a raffle ticket for $1. Several prizes are available for this year’s event: meals, gift certificates and the grand prize of a one-ounce gold bar. Raffle tickets can be purchased during or prior to the celebration getting underway at the chamber’s office at 165 Crook Ave.

Some of the main events will occur on Saturday, Aug. 7, such as the parade and land auction. The parade gets underway on Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. Then later in the day at 1 p.m., the land auction will kick off. The auction will be broadcast live on KGFN 89.1 FM.

Land auction

The land auction will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Esmeralda County courthouse at 233 Crook Ave.

Twenty-seven parcels are listed on Esmeralda County’s website for 2021. In addition, five mining claims will be auctioned off.

The minimum bids for the mining claims begin at $1,000 and range to $2,500 for the minimum bid. Parcels will start at $1,200 and range to nearly $8,000 for the minimum bid, according to Esmeralda County’s website.

Following the land auction, a vehicle auction will occur. Four vehicles are listed: three fire trucks and one ambulance, all starting at a minimum bid of $500.

For a full list of parcels, mining claims and other items, head to https://tinyurl.com/drr4nud7

For more information on signing up or getting raffle tickets, go to the Goldfield Chamber’s website at GoldfieldNevada.org or call 775-485-3560 or 775-553-8131.

