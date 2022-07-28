98°F
Goldfield Days returns in early August

Staff Report
July 28, 2022 - 3:53 pm
 
Chase Stevens/Special to the Times-Bonanza John Ekman, parade grand marshall and Goldfield Hist ...
Chase Stevens/Special to the Times-Bonanza John Ekman, parade grand marshall and Goldfield Historical Society president, motions to attendees during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
Times-Bonanza file photo Individuals dressed in period-specific clothing make their way through ...
Times-Bonanza file photo Individuals dressed in period-specific clothing make their way through the crowd during the 2018 Goldfield Days' venue.

The Goldfield Days celebration and land auction returns to Esmeralda County Aug. 5-7.

The town will celebrate its 21st annual event this year.

With that, people can expect another year of food, fun and entertainment. The three-day event is scheduled to get underway on Friday, Aug. 5, where hundreds typically fill Crook Avenue, Goldfield’s main drag.

The parade gets underway at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6. Line-up begins at 9 a.m.

Attendees can expect music, dancing, vendors and food as well as a chili cook-off and poker walk.

Attendees can also grab a raffle ticket for $1. Several prizes are available for this year’s event, including a 1-ounce gold bar. Raffle tickets can be purchased before Saturday, Aug. 6 at the chamber’s office at 165 Crook Ave.

For more information on signing up or getting raffle tickets, go to the Goldfield Chamber’s website at GoldfieldNevada.org or call 775-485-3560 or 775-553-8131.

