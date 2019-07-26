Goldfield set for another year of celebrations
Goldfield Days is about to take place in Esmeralda County. Another year of food, fun and entertainment is just days away for the Esmeralda County area with the 19th annual Goldfield Days set to occur from Aug. 2-4. Hundreds are expected to fill Crook Avenue, Goldfield’s main drag.
“We’re expecting over 1,000 people,” said Peggy Carrasco, president of the Goldfield Chamber of Commerce.
Carrasco said they’ve done a great job on advertising this year.
The three-day venue will have a horseshoe competition and an era costume contest, along with a country fair competition.
The event will also have a poker walk, gold panning and vendors.
Carrasco said they have about 24 vendors this year coming out to the venue.
Attendees can also grab a raffle ticket for $1. Several prizes are available for this year’s event: a mountain bike, a TV, hotel stays and a one-ounce gold bar. Raffle tickets can be purchased during or prior to the celebration getting underway at the chamber’s office at 165 Crook Ave.
According to the chamber’s website, the festivities will also include street dancing, a pet parade, antiques, crafts, food, a beer garden, a car show and more. A parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.
The overall event is also going to have arts and crafts, food, and horticulture contests. More information and entry forms can be found at tinyurl.com/y3j5tb6g
Each entry costs $1, according to information on the entry form. Information on this contest can also be found by calling 775-537-9001.
Land auction
The land auction will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Esmeralda County courthouse at 233 Crook Ave.
Eighteen parcels in Goldfield and Fish Lake Valley are on 2019 list of items up for auction. In addition, five mining claims will be auctioned off on Aug. 3.
The minimum bids for the mining claims begin at over $400 and range to over $1,300 for the minimum bid. Parcels will start at just over $1,600 and range to nearly $15,000 for the minimum bid.
The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office will be auctioning off several vehicles this year. Some of the vehicles for auction, as noted on the list, do not run.
For a full list of parcels, mining claims and other items, head to tinyurl.com/y2tvsnrd
For more information on signing up or getting raffle tickets, go to the Goldfield Chamber’s website at GoldfieldNevada.org or call 775-485-3560.
Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com
A closer look
- The annual Goldfield Days celebration is set to run Aug. 2-4 for the 2018 venue.
- Raffles and other entertainment is planned for the three-day venue.
- The event’s parade will occur on Saturday and starts at 10 a.m.
- The 2019 Esmeralda County land auction is set to start at 1 p.m. on Aug. 3, behind the courthouse at 233 Crook Ave.
- The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office will also be auctioning off several vehicles during Goldfield Days.
Source: Goldfield Chamber of Commerce