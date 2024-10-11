Goldwell Open Air Museum anniversary offering a weekend full of activities

The 40th Anniversary Celebration and Reunion will be a tribute to the late Belgian artist Albert Szukalski.

The middle of the Nevada desert may seem an odd place for an art installation but for Belgian artist Albert Szukalski, the vast and sparse wilderness just north of Beatty offered the perfect backdrop for his creativity.

In 1984, Szukalski completed his sculpture titled “The Last Supper” - an eerie interpretation of Leonardo Da Vinci’s famed painting - and established the 15-acre outdoor sculpture park known as the Goldwell Open Air Museum. In the intervening years, many other artists and works of art have contributed to the museum, which received its nonprofit status in 2001 following the passing of Szukalski the previous year.

Now, four decades later, the museum is readying for its 40th anniversary with a celebration that event organizers are promising will be epic.

“The 40th Anniversary Celebration and Reunion will be a tribute to the late Belgian artist Albert Szukalski,” a press release from the museum announced. “Event participants can expect an exciting three days!”

Everything will get started the evening of Friday, Oct. 18 with a meet and greet at the Happy Burro Chili and Beer in Beatty at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 will be packed with activities, beginning with a “magnificent” parade at 11 a.m. which will wend its way from the Rhyolite Depot to the Goldwell Sculpture Park Visitors Center.

“Special parade participants include Debbie Baker (Miss Rhyolite), Skye Grant (Miss Beatty), Amari Knode (Jr. Miss Beatty), Mojave Desert celebrities, ‘Wonderhussy’ (YouTube travel influencer), among other local residents, clubs and organizations,” the press release detailed.

Once the parade procession comes to a close, Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, who also serves as the director of tourism, will offer opening remarks. Representatives with the Nevada Arts Council, one of the supporting partners of the museum, will speak as well and there will be several other keynote speakers, including former resident-artist Maryann Bonjorni, former resident-artist and composer Nolan Stolz, Goldwell Museum Executive Director Suzanne Hackett-Morgan and board president Michelle Graves.

“Food and refreshments available for purchase will be located at the Red Barn, where visitors will also be able to view screenings of Goldwell’s video production of ‘Shiny Things’ and ‘Death Valley Project’. Musical and theatrical performances are scheduled for early through mid-afternoon,” the release added. “There will be a performance by Kyle Bissantz and the UNLV Percussion Ensemble of ‘Ghost Town Miners’, composed by former resident-artist Nolan Stolz. There will be a script reading of ‘Albert Szukalski’s America’, directed by Martin Hackett. There will be a musical performance by ‘Toasters and Moose’, YouTube viral artists and a lecture given by Brian Gibson on Albert Szukalski’s body of work.”

The celebration will continue on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Red Barn, with Clark County Poet Laureate Vogue Robinson and Mojave Desert Literary Laureate Ruth Nolan both scheduled to give poetry readings. Encore performances of “Ghost Town Miners” and the Gibson lecture will also take place.

Event attendees planning to head out to the museum that Saturday or Sunday are encouraged to bring a folding chair for the keynote speeches and entertainment, along with sun and desert weather protection gear, water and snacks.

“We will be providing restrooms with wash basins and food trucks will be present for most of each day,” the museum noted. “Beatty, Nevada is five miles away for other accommodations.”

For more information and a detailed timeline of activities visit GoldwellMuseum.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com