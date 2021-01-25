42°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Goodwill receives largest donation in its history

Staff Report
January 25, 2021 - 3:25 pm
 
Pahrump Valley Times--file photo A Goodwill store located at 1205 S. Loop Road in Pahrump will ...
Pahrump Valley Times--file photo A Goodwill store located at 1205 S. Loop Road in Pahrump will have to relocate to clear space for Green Life Productions LLC’s expansion of an existing medical marijuana establishment, production and dispensary facilities, officials said.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada is proud to announce a significant and historic donation from MacKenzie Scott to Goodwill Industries International, as well as to 46 out of 156 independent territories, totaling approximately $500 million.

This investment comes at a time when more than 10 million Americans are unemployed and urgently need help finding their next jobs. This gift will enable Goodwill organizations across the country to expand their direct efforts and deliver their mission to equip Americans with the skills they need to get back to work and onto sustainable career paths.

“The recent donation from MacKenzie Scott is the largest single investment received by Goodwill in its 118-year history,” said Rick Neal, president and CEO of Goodwill of Southern Nevada. “We are incredibly grateful for Ms. Scott’s support of the life-changing work that is being done by Goodwill organizations around the country. This donation will allow Goodwill to deepen its impact, on a local and national level, by providing us with the opportunity to expand our service offerings and further our reach to those in need.”

As the country’s largest nonprofit workforce development provider, Goodwill is dedicated to closing the skills gap and eliminating the associated challenges created by inequities. With more than 3,300 locations and 650 career centers across all 50 states and in Canada, more than 25 million people used Goodwill services in 2019, including 62,434 who earned credentials.

Scott’s donation will be deployed immediately to help those who need it the most, including people of color, low-wage workers, workers with low educational attainment, people with disabilities and people affected by the criminal justice system, among others.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada might be best known for its thrift stores, but there is so much more. Donations power Goodwill Career Centers, where free career coaching, job placement, training programs, education assistance and more are provided. These services, along with the employment and training platform that are Goodwill’s stores, are even more important to our community as we navigate the ongoing unemployment crisis because of the pandemic.

Donate to Goodwill of Southern Nevada at goodwillvegas.org/give, and 100% of donations will go to mission services programming to make a direct impact.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Kevin Klohr was last seen when he was take ...
NCSO: Missing man died in California hospital
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man that went missing at the end of December died in a California hospital just after Christmas, according to a release from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Las Vegas Review-Journal--file This Jan. 16, 1982, file photo shows a parade on D Street organi ...
RICHARD STEPHENS: Thoughts on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day calls up a wide range of memories for me, having lived through and seen many changes in our country and society as a result of the civil rights movement that Dr. King led and championed.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Peanut butter is incredibly versatile. How ma ...
Let’s celebrate National Peanut Butter Day!
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This Sunday is National Peanut Butter Day in the United States. Yes, there is a day devoted to this most humble of good-for-you foods.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Prostate Cancer Support Group - Jim Gregory Cha ...
Pfizer Oncology advocate to discuss “Living with Cancer”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Us TOO International is readying for a special Zoom conference meeting that will educate attendees on a health and wellness program entitled “This is Living with Cancer”.

Screenshot The organizers of Pahrump Valley Days announced that the event has officially been c ...
Pahrump Valley Days celebration canceled
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was to be the first major, large-scale public event since the COVID-19 pandemic set in but with the virus continuing to rage across the nation, including right here in Nye County, the inaugural Pahrump Valley Days festival has been officially canceled.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers of t ...
Pahrump Soroptimist Mardi Gras event canceled
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Like most, if not all organizations in town and beyond, the Soroptimist International of Pahrump Valley were forced to either cancel, suspend, or modify their regular activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The body of Donald Vanneman III was discovered by two park ...
California man who died in Death Valley identified
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and officials from Death Valley National Park have released the name of a man who died while visiting the Saline Valley Warm Springs area of the park last month.