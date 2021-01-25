Goodwill receives largest donation in its history

Goodwill of Southern Nevada is proud to announce a significant and historic donation from MacKenzie Scott to Goodwill Industries International, as well as to 46 out of 156 independent territories, totaling approximately $500 million.

This investment comes at a time when more than 10 million Americans are unemployed and urgently need help finding their next jobs. This gift will enable Goodwill organizations across the country to expand their direct efforts and deliver their mission to equip Americans with the skills they need to get back to work and onto sustainable career paths.

“The recent donation from MacKenzie Scott is the largest single investment received by Goodwill in its 118-year history,” said Rick Neal, president and CEO of Goodwill of Southern Nevada. “We are incredibly grateful for Ms. Scott’s support of the life-changing work that is being done by Goodwill organizations around the country. This donation will allow Goodwill to deepen its impact, on a local and national level, by providing us with the opportunity to expand our service offerings and further our reach to those in need.”

As the country’s largest nonprofit workforce development provider, Goodwill is dedicated to closing the skills gap and eliminating the associated challenges created by inequities. With more than 3,300 locations and 650 career centers across all 50 states and in Canada, more than 25 million people used Goodwill services in 2019, including 62,434 who earned credentials.

Scott’s donation will be deployed immediately to help those who need it the most, including people of color, low-wage workers, workers with low educational attainment, people with disabilities and people affected by the criminal justice system, among others.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada might be best known for its thrift stores, but there is so much more. Donations power Goodwill Career Centers, where free career coaching, job placement, training programs, education assistance and more are provided. These services, along with the employment and training platform that are Goodwill’s stores, are even more important to our community as we navigate the ongoing unemployment crisis because of the pandemic.

