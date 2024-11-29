Gov. Lombardo issues statement on 2024 general election

LAS VEGAS — Nevada Republican Governor Joe Lombardo released a statement this week regarding the Nevada Supreme Court certifying the 2024 general election results as official.

Lombardo also stated that he’s grateful for the work of the Nevada secretary of state and Supreme Court in administering the certification process, with a caveat noting that the Silver State’s election system needs serious reforms.

“The time it takes to count ballots and finalize our elections in Nevada is simply unacceptable,” Lombardo said. “Nevadans deserve timely election results. This is not a complex issue, as all ballots should be received by Election Day.”

Lombardo went on to say that the issue must be immediately addressed in the upcoming legislative session.”