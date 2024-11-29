61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Gov. Lombardo issues statement on 2024 general election

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal @ellenschmidttt Joe Lombardo
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal @ellenschmidttt Joe Lombardo
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Social Powwow brought a weekend filled with rhyth ...
Pahrump Powwow brings an experience of culture and heritage
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file All Nye County and town of Pahrump offices are closed t ...
Government offices closed for Family Day
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File All 24 lanes at the Nugget Bowl will be filled with bow ...
7th annual Wounded Warriors Bowl-A-Thon returns Dec. 8
Town of Pahrump The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 ...
Celebrate Black Friday with some fireworks!
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 29, 2024 - 4:30 am
 

LAS VEGAS — Nevada Republican Governor Joe Lombardo released a statement this week regarding the Nevada Supreme Court certifying the 2024 general election results as official.

Lombardo also stated that he’s grateful for the work of the Nevada secretary of state and Supreme Court in administering the certification process, with a caveat noting that the Silver State’s election system needs serious reforms.

“The time it takes to count ballots and finalize our elections in Nevada is simply unacceptable,” Lombardo said. “Nevadans deserve timely election results. This is not a complex issue, as all ballots should be received by Election Day.”

Lombardo went on to say that the issue must be immediately addressed in the upcoming legislative session.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Social Powwow brought a weekend filled with rhyth ...
Pahrump Powwow brings an experience of culture and heritage
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Social Powwow brought music, dance, food and fun at Petrack Park to thousands of residents and residents who attended the 25th annual event.

Nye County
Nye County searching for temporary Pahrump Judge
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Board of County Commissioners will soon appoint a Pro Tempore Justice of the Peace, but those interested in applying should apply Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.