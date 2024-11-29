Government offices closed for Family Day

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file All Nye County and town of Pahrump offices are closed today, Friday, Nov. 29 in honor of Family Day.

Yesterday was Thanksgiving and government offices across Nye County were closed in observance of the holiday. Closures will continue today, Friday, Nov. 29, as well, in celebration of what has become known as Family Day.

An official holiday in the state of Nevada, Family Day is marked on the fourth Friday in November, the same day as Black Friday.

This holiday is intended to give families who have gathered for Thanksgiving additional time to spend together after all of the feasting is over, extending the opportunity for relatives to bond - not to mention making it easier for residents to participate in the Black Friday shopping madness.

“All county and town offices and courts will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29,” a notice on the county’s website announced. “Emergency service administrative offices will be closed but field operations will continue normally.

“The county Animal Shelter in Pahrump and Tonopah will be closed both days, but the Pahrump location will reopen Saturday for regular business hours,” the notice stated. “Animal Control is available on holidays and weekends at 775-751-6315. Please leave a detailed message. A reminder that the Tonopah Animal Shelter is open by appointment only by calling 775-751-7020.”

Nye County and town of Pahrump offices will resume regular hours on Monday, Dec. 2.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com