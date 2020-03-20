Governmental partnership offers local resource information of area grocery stores

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Emergency Management and Pahrump grocers to create a portal for information about the availability of supplies in local stores.

“Sheriff Wehrly has partnered with Nye County, Nye County Emergency Management, and grocery stores in Pahrump to create a new Facebook page – Pahrump Grocery Information Network. Please visit this page to keep up on the most up to date information regarding availability of supplies in grocery stores in Pahrump, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

The Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/pahrumpgroceryinformationnetwork