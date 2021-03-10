43°F
Grant proposal writing workshop moves online

Staff Report
March 9, 2021 - 9:20 pm
 
The National Funding Foundation has announced a live and virtual professional proposal program identical to its in-person program, offering a professional grant proposal writing workshop for March 15.

Interested development professionals, administrators, researchers, faculty and graduate students should register as soon as possible, as demand means that seats are expected to fill up quickly.

The workshop is an intensive and detailed introduction to the process, structure and skill of professional proposal writing.

This course is characterized by its ability to act as a thorough overview, introduction and refresher at the same time.

Through the completion of interactive exercises, live online lectures and discussions, question-and-answer sessions, and virtual instructor feedback, participants will learn the entire proposal writing process.

Students will complete the course with a solid understanding of not only the ideal proposal structure but a holistic understanding of the essential factors which determine whether or not a program gets funded.

This course is designed for both the beginner looking for a thorough introduction and the intermediate looking for a refresher course that will strengthen their grant-acquisition skills.

This class is designed to get results by creating professional grant proposal writers.

The course will be identical in content coverage to NFF’s in-person workshops but will follow a module format that will allow students to both follow the program live on the day of launch and complete the program at their own pace, anytime thereafter.

Tuition is $398 and includes all materials and certificates, including access to the online classroom platform, which includes live lectures, assignments, class discussion boards and resources; “The Guide to Successful Grant Proposal Writing;” “The Grant Writer’s Workbook” with sample proposals, forms and outlines; and the foundation’s certificate in grant proposal writing.

For more information or to register, call 626-385-8211.

Registration also can be done by sending an e-mail with name, organization and basic contact information to sgvfundingfoundation@gmail.com or go to https://nationalfundingfoundation.com/

