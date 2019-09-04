91°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Grasshoppers back in Pahrump

Staff Report
September 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The grasshopper “invasion” made a return to Pahrump early Tuesday, though the latest one was smaller than the one earlier this summer.

The grasshoppers attached themselves to sides of buildings and to the surfaces of area parking lots.

Pahrump Valley Times readers reported seeing them all over town but on a lesser scale than the grasshopper invasion in late July.

“There are a few lingering grasshoppers in the Las Vegas area that may be around for the next few weeks,” Nevada Department of Agriculture Entomologist Jeff Knight said in a statement Tuesday. “We should not see increased numbers as they are nearing the end of their lifecycle.”

As noted earlier this summer by Knight, the Pallid-Winged Grasshopper is a very common desert species, which appears prominently over the years when the Silver State experiences unusually wet winters or springs.

At the time, Knight also had said that by judging from records dating back to the 1960s, the mass migration occurs on a fairly regular basis.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada District 4 Congressional candidate Charles Navarro s ...
Navy veteran makes run for Congress from Nevada
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Las Vegas resident Charles Navarro is the latest candidate to enter Nevada’s 4th U.S. House District race.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Dwight Lilly, Tom Adams, Wade Hinden, John Bosta and Kenny Bent as ...
Campaign donation leads to arrests in Nevada’s Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A donation dating back to a 2018 election campaign prompted a law enforcement investigation that’s resulted in multiple arrests, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Valley Electric Association Inc. Richard (Rick) Johnson, director for Valley Electric Associat ...
Valley’s Beatty board member resigns, citing personal, health issues
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Richard (Rick) Johnson, board member for Valley Electric Association Inc.’s Beatty seat, resigned from his position at the end of August. Johnson is the fourth board member from Valley to resign in 2019.

Thinkstock The Federal and State Technology Partnership program provides specialized training, ...
Federal grants awarded to support small business efforts
Staff Report

The U.S. Small Business Administration granted 24 awards up to $125,000 per recipient in fiscal year 2019 under its Federal and State Technology Partnership program.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Aug. 31 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles provided this image ...
Nevada DMV warns against email scam
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning motorists about a speeding ticket scam that has surfaced in the Silver State.