Grasshoppers back in Pahrump

The grasshopper “invasion” made a return to Pahrump early Tuesday, though the latest one was smaller than the one earlier this summer.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The grasshoppers as shown in a Sept. 3 photo. They attached themselves to sides of buildings and to the surfaces of area parking lots.

The grasshoppers attached themselves to sides of buildings and to the surfaces of area parking lots.

Pahrump Valley Times readers reported seeing them all over town but on a lesser scale than the grasshopper invasion in late July.

“There are a few lingering grasshoppers in the Las Vegas area that may be around for the next few weeks,” Nevada Department of Agriculture Entomologist Jeff Knight said in a statement Tuesday. “We should not see increased numbers as they are nearing the end of their lifecycle.”

As noted earlier this summer by Knight, the Pallid-Winged Grasshopper is a very common desert species, which appears prominently over the years when the Silver State experiences unusually wet winters or springs.

At the time, Knight also had said that by judging from records dating back to the 1960s, the mass migration occurs on a fairly regular basis.