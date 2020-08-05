76°F
Great Basin College implements safety measures, online courses

Staff Report
August 4, 2020 - 7:22 pm
 

Great Basin College has been taking steps throughout the summer to ensure a safe return for faculty, staff, students and the community.

To provide a safe educational environment, GBC said it has added plexiglas to main areas, set up various sanitizer stations throughout campus, limited the number of building entrances and exits and separated classrooms to accommodate the need for social distancing.

All services to students will continue to be provided even with limited access to buildings. With fall semester quickly approaching, 85% of GBC classes will begin fully online, but they will also incorporate a select group of technical, hands-on courses as needed.

GBC enrollment has been steadily increasing, which has caused many courses to be at capacity. Because of this, it is crucial to enroll as soon as possible to ensure that you are able to take the necessary courses. GBC academic advisers are available and ready to assist current or aspiring students to help guide them on their path to success.

With a new semester comes new opportunities, such as three new online courses. Offered via Zoom, these courses include open workout (a self-paced workout class), strength training and total fitness/weight control. The GBC Fitness Center staff understands the importance of exercise for both the body and mind and looks forward to sharing their insights with students.

To accommodate the needs of students, GBC has opened dorms in stages. For safety, they have limited the number of students per unit and have areas available for self-isolation when necessary.

“Although we aare wading through unforeseen times, we are so appreciative to see that the dedication of our students has not wavered. With our enrollment numbers up, we are grateful for the support of our community and are optimistic and hopeful when it comes to this semester and future semesters to come,” GBC states.

The college offers associate- and bachelor-level instruction in academic, career and technical education areas. GBC serves students enrolled online from across the country and on campuses and centers across 86,500 square miles, two time zones and 10 of Nevada’s largest counties.

THE LATEST
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
State’s initial unemployment claims increase 18.3% in week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 18,390 for the week ending July 25, up 2,842 claims or 18.3%, compared to last week’s total of 15,548 claims. This is the fifth straight week of increases in regular initial claims.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows 4-H member Elaina Domina, second from ...
Cooperative extension, 4H in Nye County continue to move forward amid COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension provided the Nye County Commission with a quarterly report regarding its operations and its budget for the next 12 months, which includes county-provided funding, during the commission’s July 21 meeting.

Thinkstock Internal Revenue Service building as shown in a file photo.
IRS proposes regulations for small business accounting
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service proposed regulations at the end of July to adopt simplified tax accounting rules for small businesses under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Monday on the state's new COVID-19 mitiga ...
Nevada Health Response notes COVID-19 cases exceed 52,000
Staff Report

COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek provided the update during a teleconference designed to disseminate information on outbreak statistics. The Nevada Health Response website can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Getty Images You may see ants in your garden from time to time. While they tend to cause littl ...
IN SEASON: Okra, a southern favorite for your western garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Okra may be considered a staple crop in the American South, but it also grows very well in our hot dry climate. As a member of the mallow family, it puts on a stunning display of delicate yellow flowers.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Ca ...
Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

University of Nevada, Extension
Report chronicles massive decline in fish populations
Staff Report

With hydroelectric power, overfishing, climate change and pollution on the rise, monitored populations of migratory freshwater fish species have plummeted by 76% on average since 1970, according to the first comprehensive global report on the status of freshwater migratory fish issued this week by the World Fish Migration Foundation and Zoological Society of London.

Getty Images This permit authorizes the permittee to reclaim the Silicon Exploration Project i ...
AngloGold Ashanti gains exploration project permit
Staff Report

The administrator of the Division of Environmental Protection has decided to issue a reclamation permit for an exploration project to AngloGold Ashanti North America.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times While all Nevada students must be fully vaccinated, there ...
Immunizations remain required past of back-to-school routines
Staff Report

As parents continue to navigate what back to school looks like this year, one aspect of the ritual that hasn’t changed is making sure kids are up to date on their vaccines. Whether families choose in-person, hybrid or distance learning models for the fall 2020 school session, Nevada law requires immunizations for child care, school and university entry, with the exception of religious exemptions or a medical condition.