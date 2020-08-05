Great Basin College implements safety measures, online courses

Great Basin College has been taking steps throughout the summer to ensure a safe return for faculty, staff, students and the community.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times All services to students will continue to be provided even with limited access to buildings. With fall semester quickly approaching, 85% of GBC classes will begin fully online, but they will also incorporate a select group of technical, hands-on courses as needed.

To provide a safe educational environment, GBC said it has added plexiglas to main areas, set up various sanitizer stations throughout campus, limited the number of building entrances and exits and separated classrooms to accommodate the need for social distancing.

GBC enrollment has been steadily increasing, which has caused many courses to be at capacity. Because of this, it is crucial to enroll as soon as possible to ensure that you are able to take the necessary courses. GBC academic advisers are available and ready to assist current or aspiring students to help guide them on their path to success.

With a new semester comes new opportunities, such as three new online courses. Offered via Zoom, these courses include open workout (a self-paced workout class), strength training and total fitness/weight control. The GBC Fitness Center staff understands the importance of exercise for both the body and mind and looks forward to sharing their insights with students.

To accommodate the needs of students, GBC has opened dorms in stages. For safety, they have limited the number of students per unit and have areas available for self-isolation when necessary.

“Although we aare wading through unforeseen times, we are so appreciative to see that the dedication of our students has not wavered. With our enrollment numbers up, we are grateful for the support of our community and are optimistic and hopeful when it comes to this semester and future semesters to come,” GBC states.

The college offers associate- and bachelor-level instruction in academic, career and technical education areas. GBC serves students enrolled online from across the country and on campuses and centers across 86,500 square miles, two time zones and 10 of Nevada’s largest counties.