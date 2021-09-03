70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Great Basin College student eligible for relief funds

Staff Report
September 3, 2021 - 2:18 am
 

Great Basin College students who are registered for fall classes may be eligible for additional emergency relief funding.

GBC received $1.2 million in emergency assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the school said in a release.

The relief is coming through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, signed into law in March 2021. The relief is being directed to students with exceptional financial need. GBC’s financial aid office is overseeing the distribution.

“Factors such as Pell grant eligibility, financial need, loss of employment, food or housing insecurity, among other factors will be considered,” said GBC Director of Financial Aid Scott Nielsen.

Jake Rivera, vice president of Student and Academic Affairs said in the release, “Many of our students, especially those in rural areas that suffered economic hardships are still coping with the financial stresses of the pandemic. Staff have been working with multiple GBC locations to get the word out about these funds. GBC’s communication plan includes utilizing social media outlets, email, the GBC website, and text messaging to communicate with GBC students.”

Students don’t need to take any action if they are registered for the fall. The financial aid office will automatically award eligible students for these relief funds. That process began on Aug. 2 and will continue through Sept. 10, GBC states.

The grants can be used to pay for any part of the cost of attendance or emergency costs that arise due to the coronavirus. These costs include, for example, food, tuition, housing, health care or child care.

“I am very excited these funds will be made available to students, this grant will certainly help me with paying tuition,” Savannah Flores, a GBC student said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Karen Swarts, center, is joined to her right by Pediatri ...
Local pediatrician opens health clinic in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After working as a pediatrician for several different medical care providers in Pahrump, Dr. Karen Swarts made the decision to start her own practice this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, Aug. 30, this photo shows the construction sit ...
Animal shelter construction underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of demand by the public, Nye County began pursuing a new animal shelter in earnest in 2020 and now, the results of that effort can start to be seen by anyone who wishes to drive by the new Nye County Animal Shelter site in Pahrump, with construction underway and crews working steadily to bring what was once a mere concept into reality.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Rebecca Hayword of the NyECC, this screenshot s ...
NyeCC and Nevada Volunteers partner to honor volunteers at virtual event
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Volunteers are a big part of the NyE Communities Coalition, offering their own time, energy and enthusiasm to bolstering the many programs and activities that the coalition brings to the communities it serves.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Occupational Therapy Assistant Thomas Bowen is hosting a gra ...
Pediatric therapy center opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As president and CEO of Pahrump’s Therapy Blocks LLC, Thomas Bowen spent much of this week preparing for the grand opening of his 1360 E. Calvada Blvd., clinic by hanging up colorful characters and images throughout the interior.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A volunteer at the Remote Area Medical Taco Dinner drive-thr ...
Pahrump Remote Area Medical fundraiser hailed a success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Medical services are a necessary part of maintaining health and well-being but for millions of people all around the world, accessing such services can prove very difficult. In many cases, obtaining health care is prevented due to lack of financial ability but even those who can afford health insurance and the associated co-pays and deductibles sometimes have a hard time because there is simply a lack of providers in their area.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with agenda information regarding the Community De ...
Nye County in midst of 2022 block grant cycle
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At the start of each new fiscal year, Nye County embarks on the process necessary to obtain funding through the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, program, which provides the opportunity for both the county itself and other entities to submit applications for the program and right now, Nye County is in the midst of that process.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Nye unemployment rate edges higher in July
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s unemployment report released at the end of August shows Nye County carrying the second highest unemployment rate in the state in July.