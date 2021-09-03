Great Basin College student eligible for relief funds

Great Basin College students who are registered for fall classes may be eligible for additional emergency relief funding.

GBC received $1.2 million in emergency assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the school said in a release.

The relief is coming through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, signed into law in March 2021. The relief is being directed to students with exceptional financial need. GBC’s financial aid office is overseeing the distribution.

“Factors such as Pell grant eligibility, financial need, loss of employment, food or housing insecurity, among other factors will be considered,” said GBC Director of Financial Aid Scott Nielsen.

Jake Rivera, vice president of Student and Academic Affairs said in the release, “Many of our students, especially those in rural areas that suffered economic hardships are still coping with the financial stresses of the pandemic. Staff have been working with multiple GBC locations to get the word out about these funds. GBC’s communication plan includes utilizing social media outlets, email, the GBC website, and text messaging to communicate with GBC students.”

Students don’t need to take any action if they are registered for the fall. The financial aid office will automatically award eligible students for these relief funds. That process began on Aug. 2 and will continue through Sept. 10, GBC states.

The grants can be used to pay for any part of the cost of attendance or emergency costs that arise due to the coronavirus. These costs include, for example, food, tuition, housing, health care or child care.

“I am very excited these funds will be made available to students, this grant will certainly help me with paying tuition,” Savannah Flores, a GBC student said.