GriefShare starting fifth year of healing in Pahrump

Pahrump resident Pete Giordano always says it feels like just a short time ago that he started the local chapter of GriefShare but the group is in fact now entering its fifth year and its impact on the community has been far-reaching and undeniable.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Joetta Walsh and Pete Giordano pose for a photo following Walsh's farewell interview. She is now retiring from GriefShare but Giordano and other facilitators are carrying on, with the fifth year of the local chapter set to start on July 27.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken in November, 2016, this photo shows a group of GriefShare members celebrating the final meeting of a course with a balloon release. O

Throughout its time here in the valley, GriefShare has played an integral role in helping nearly 150 residents suffering from the loss of a loved one through their journey from mourning to joy.

At the same time it is celebrating the beginning of a new year, the group is also preparing to say goodbye to one of its longstanding facilitators, Joetta Walsh.

With her retirement from the group, Walsh took the opportunity to share a few of her most special moments and memories of GriefShare. Walsh said she hopes to inspire new facilitators to step forward. She also encouraged anyone struggling through the pain of loss to give GriefShare a chance to ease their desolation and help them find happiness once again.

Focused on those who are lost in the depths of grief following the passing of a loved one, GriefShare is a program that brings together three key elements, video lessons, group discussion and perhaps most important, personal workbooks. As a result of its unique approach, its participants often describe it as much more than just a support group. Many create deep, lasting relationships with their fellow participants and the group is commonly described as something of a family.

GriefShare in a multi-faceted, non-denominational program that spans 13 weeks, with one meeting per week, each with its own focus. These meetings are each self-standing, meaning that participants can start the program at any point in the 13-week cycle.

Watching participants blossom out of themselves and emerge from their shells of grief while engaged in the program is something quite moving, Walsh said. She remarked that there is no better feeling in the world than knowing the program has helped someone shed their grief so they can enjoy life again and she feels absolutely blessed to have been part of it all.

“When Pete, Jack (Walsh’s husband) and I started this program years ago, Jack and I committed to two years. And here we are at five and it is difficult for me to retire but it’s time. I have some things I need to take care of, I have some health issues that I need to address. But it has been an amazing, amazing journey,” Walsh said of her experience.

The most memorable parts of GriefShare for her were when participants would tell her that they had finally gotten to a point where they felt able to embrace their lives again, Walsh detailed.

“My favorite moment is, I had someone recently come to me and it was very profound,” Walsh explained. “They said, ‘You know, I think I am ready to handle my life now and I want to thank you guys for getting me to where I need to be, because now I feel confident that I can move forward.’ Because that is our job, to help them move on from their most terrible pain to being ready to say they feel they can move into their life again. It puts a smile in your heart.”

Giordano chimed in, adding that he feels much the same.

“One of my favorite moments, two or three weeks ago at a meeting, two people had said that after their loved one passed away, they did not want to go on living,” Giordano said. “They had been contemplating maybe ending their lives and at the meeting, they both were so thankful for GriefShare. When I heard that, I broke down. When we are literally saving lives, on top of helping people move forward, that really got me.”

As to the future, Giordano said the group has set a new goal of helping 200 total people through the grieving process and they can use all the support they can get from the community to make that happen.

“It’s a tremendous blessing,” Walsh said as her farewell interview came to a close. “And there are people out there who have wonderful gifts and some could be facilitators for GriefShare. We want people to know that if they have that gift of compassion and empathy and they want to be involved, they can come and help. There are people in the community who can reach out and help their neighbors.”

The next 13-week round of GriefShare meetings is set to begin this Saturday, July 27. The meetings are held weekly from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Valley Baptist Church, at 3170 S. Blagg Road. It was reiterated that GriefShare is non-denominational and members of all faiths are welcome. There is a small cost of $15 for the workbook but assistance with that cost is available for those who need it.

To sign up or for more information contact Giordano at 775-209-2535.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com