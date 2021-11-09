77°F
Grim milestone: Nevada roads see deadliest year in a decade

By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 9, 2021 - 12:13 pm
 
Andrew Bennett, public information officer with Zero Fatalities, stands after leaving a candle ...
Andrew Bennett, public information officer with Zero Fatalities, stands after leaving a candle near where a fatal accident at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South R ...
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash that left one person dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It’s official: Nevada’s roadways are having their deadliest year in a decade.

Over the weekend, the state reported its 330th death, surpassing the previous record set in 2016 and tied in 2018, said Nevada Department of Transportation director Kristina Swallow. She made the announcement during Monday morning’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting.

This year’s death toll included 66 pedestrians and 67 people who were not wearing seatbelts or other restraints.

Fifteen deaths have already been reported in November, almost two per day, said Zero Fatalities program director Andrew Bennett. As of the end of October, year-to-date deaths were up 24 percent over 2020.

“Its obviously concerning that we still have almost two whole months, easily six weeks, left in this year and we’ve already surpassed this mark,” Bennett said.

The grim milestone arrives almost a week after then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs struck and killed the 23-year-old driver of a compact SUV with his Corvette in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

Ruggs, 22, was reportedly traveling 156 mph on Rainbow Boulevard shortly before he struck Tina Tintor’s car near the road’s intersection with Spring Valley Parkway.

His blood-alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the state’s legal limit, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Ruggs will face multiple felony counts of DUI and reckless driving, according to court records.

Excessive speed has been a factor in about one-third of all fatal crashes in the state in recent years, Bennett said.

More than 40 percent of fatal crashes involve drivers impaired by alcohol, marijuana or another substance.

On Saturday afternoon, less than a week after Ruggs’ crash, a passenger in a Tesla traveling “at an excessive rate of speed” in the southwest valley was fatally ejected from the car after it became airborne.

The car’s driver was arrested for suspected DUI and reckless driving, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“It’s a choice to drive impaired. It’s a choice to speed and drive recklessly,” Bennett said. “I hope people get the message it could be them, and someday it might be.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

Review-Journal staff writer Mick Akers contributed to this report.

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Medical Center located at 1501 and 1503 E. Calva ...
Pahrump Medical Center auction set for Dec. 7
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In less than four weeks’ time, Nye County will be holding an auction to sell off the old Pahrump Medical Center and those interested in purchasing the facility have two options available for bidding, including submitting a “sealed” bid prior to the sale or taking part in the live auction process itself the day of.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will host ...
Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace prepping for fundraisers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When Carmen Murzyn started her journey with Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, she had no way of knowing that the decision to become a contestant in the 2019 pageant would eventually result in her becoming the leader of an entirely different organization but now, two years later, she is happily entrenched as the president of the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Public input sought for new state water plan
Public input sought for new state water plan
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Division of Water Resources is seeking public input on the state’s water management plan.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
BLM announces land segregation for project area
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Pahrump Field Office announced in a press release the two-year segregation of the application area for the proposed Copper Rays Solar Project from appropriation under the public land laws “to facilitate consideration of development of renewable energy resources.”

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Brandon Meredith
BRANDON MERIDITH: 3 end of year tips for gig workers
By Brandon Meredith Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

During the pandemic, many people became gig workers due to the economic slowdown or simply to make a few extra dollars. What most did not know is these great flexible small businesses have a number of financial benefits, and requirements, which should be reviewed before the end of the year.

Getty Ima
Canadian company developing lithium project in Esmeralda County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Victory Resources Corporation has filed its drill permit application for its Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, according to the press release.

Red Rock National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday. (Erik Verd ...
Public comment sought for area wtihin Red Rock Canyon
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Areas in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, including the Scenic Drive, will reopen Monday after a weekslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Solar energy projects opposed in Beatty workshop
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents were among the most vocal in speaking out against large-scale solar energy projects in the workshop on the subject held by the Beatty Town Advisory Board Monday, Nov. 8.

A coyote wanders at Lake Mead on Tuesday, Jan. 12 2017. A group of biologists and volunteers fa ...
Nevada board rejects proposal to ban coyote killing contests
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A divided state wildlife board has voted against enacting a ban on coyote hunting tournaments, a practice deemed cruel by animal rights groups and opposed even by some hunting advocates.