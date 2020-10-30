57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Halloween events abound in Pahrump

By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 29, 2020 - 5:40 pm
 

Several local individuals and organizations including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a special two-day Halloween celebration.

Dubbed the “Hollow Drive-Through &Goodies” event, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said festivities will take place on October 30th and 31st from 6 to 9 p.m.

“It’s a drive-thru event where people don’t have to get out of their cars, so we will be COVID-19 compliant, she said. “It’s located at 843 West Basin Avenue, and they will enter a driveway between Lola Lane and Linda Street which is about 300 feet long. It’s a wooded area, so there will be surprises all along the way. They will follow the path all the way around to the end of the driveway, where there will be booths set up and people will come out and offer candy and goodies. Everything will be packaged so there won’t be any loose candy. They will follow the path and back to Basin Avenue.”

Due to the tree-laden location, Wehrly advised against high-profile vehicles.

“We are urging people not to drive big trucks because of the clearance issues there,” she noted. “I think it’s about a 7.2 foot clearance, so we just wanted to make sure people don’t get their cars or trucks scratched or anything like that. Regular passenger cars are just fine, and side-by-sides are great. If they want to go through on a quad that’s fine as well. Trucks are okay just as long as they are not duallys, and not real tall.”

Additionally, the sheriff said there is a $3 entry fee for each vehicle, where proceeds will benefit the Pahrump Museum, the annual Wild West Extravaganza, and the Pahrump Disabilities Outreach Program, (PDOP).

“It doesn’t matter how many individuals are in that vehicle, we will have candy for everybody,” she said. “We have a bunch of people who have joined to volunteer, and the sheriff’s office is obviously a sponsor, and individually, I am a sponsor myself, and the Maurizio family is also a sponsor. The Wild West Extravaganza organization is also a big sponsor. I think it’s wonderful that people are getting together and trying to do something for the community. That’s where it’s at. I’m really glad to give the kids the opportunity to have a Halloween celebration, instead of just staying at home.”

For more information call Janice Maurizio at 775-209-5853.

Other ghoulish events in Pahrump

It’s the time of year where Trunk or Treats are back even during this COVID-19 pandemic that is still shaking everyone up; however, guidelines will still be in effect, meaning that mask and social distancing will still be here.

RNG Farms is hosting their 7th Annual truck or treat for children.

Children over the age of eight must wear a mask, and temperatures will be taken at the door. All vendors will also be masked and gloved to follow the guidelines for safety.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. RNG Farms is located at 2780 S. Homestead Road.

Everyone should have a great Halloween while staying safe, clean and warm, as we are now reaching lower temperatures.

For more information about this event, you can contact Lynne at (702)-427-8106 or Erica at (702)-427-8096. Also, you can visit the RNG Farms Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RNGFarms

Game Corner, along with the entire plaza at 1190 E. Highway 372, will host a trunk or treat on Halloween, from 5-8 p.m. According to the shop’s Facebook page, free candy will be available at the site.

775 Realty at 1941 S. Highway 160 is planning an event on Oct. 31 in its parking lot, according to its Facebook page. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. and will have live music, tricks and treats.

A trunk or treat event is planned at Wimpy’s Self Storage at 3721 N. Leslie Street on Halloween, from 4-8 p.m. For more information, call 775-727-8585.

A trunk or treat event from Channel 25, Quality Signs &Design and Ace Country is planned at “Betty Loop,” off Highway 160 and Betty Avenue, near the Home Depot. The event is set for Halloween from 5-8 p.m. Social distancing is required, and candy will be distributed by masked and gloved volunteers.

This may not be a complete list of Halloween events in Pahrump.

Reporter Selwyn Harris and Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan contributed to this report: sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Steve Radley, 73, of Pahrump, signs a banner during the Co ...
Friday declared a day to remember nuke workers
Staff Report

Cold War Patriots will host a virtual 12th Annual Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance on Friday, Oct. 30. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing any time. The celebration recognizes the men and women who worked in the U.S. nuclear weapons and uranium industries and honors those who are no longer with us.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioners have directed staff to bring forwar ...
Nye County floats possibility of balloon ordinance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whether finding them fascinating or frightening, everyone seems to have an opinion on hot air balloons and for several Pahrump locals, they have recently become a big problem.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. ( ...
Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada, a proclamation that recognizes the Paiutes, Shoshone and Washoe nations as early inhabitants of the Great Basin and reiterates the state’s commitment to close the equity gap between indigenous people and the larger population.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Attorneys general oppose limits on foreign students
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday he joined 22 state attorneys general in opposing efforts by the Trump administration to severely restrict the amount of time international students are allowed to stay in the United States.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Evan and Molly Thompson pose for a photo a ...
Last Bottle House resident passes
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Evan Thompson III, the last person to have actually lived in the Tom Kelly Bottle House in Rhyolite, passed away Oct. 2 at the age of 83. Most of the information in this article comes from an interview I conducted with him some five years ago.

Getty Images The Open Enrollment Period for 2021 insurance plans runs from Nov. 1, 2020 throug ...
Deal brings vision plans to Nevada Health Link
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Wednesday announced a partnership with VSP Individual Vision Plans, an offering of VSP Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company.

Getty Images A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth face mask, and a costume mask sh ...
Health district offers tips for a safe Halloween
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Traditional Halloween activities can be unsafe during a pandemic, and the Southern Nevada Health District is issuing tips to help plan for a safer and healthier Halloween.

Getty Images Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected ...
Cattlemen seeking teacher of the year nominations
Staff Report

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has started their annual quest for teacher of the year candidates and are asking for help in soliciting nominations from school principals and fellow teachers. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Each owl in the study by Nevada National Security Site biol ...
NNSS biologists in running for major national award
Staff Report

A submission by NNSS biologists Derek Hall and Jeanette Perry titled “Burrowing Owl and Winter Raptor Monitoring on the Nevada National Security Site” has been named one of three finalists for the Council for the Conservation of Migratory Birds’ Presidential Awards.