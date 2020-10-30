Halloween events abound in Pahrump

Getty Images Several events are planned throughout Pahrump on Halloween.

Several local individuals and organizations including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a special two-day Halloween celebration.

Dubbed the “Hollow Drive-Through &Goodies” event, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said festivities will take place on October 30th and 31st from 6 to 9 p.m.

“It’s a drive-thru event where people don’t have to get out of their cars, so we will be COVID-19 compliant, she said. “It’s located at 843 West Basin Avenue, and they will enter a driveway between Lola Lane and Linda Street which is about 300 feet long. It’s a wooded area, so there will be surprises all along the way. They will follow the path all the way around to the end of the driveway, where there will be booths set up and people will come out and offer candy and goodies. Everything will be packaged so there won’t be any loose candy. They will follow the path and back to Basin Avenue.”

Due to the tree-laden location, Wehrly advised against high-profile vehicles.

“We are urging people not to drive big trucks because of the clearance issues there,” she noted. “I think it’s about a 7.2 foot clearance, so we just wanted to make sure people don’t get their cars or trucks scratched or anything like that. Regular passenger cars are just fine, and side-by-sides are great. If they want to go through on a quad that’s fine as well. Trucks are okay just as long as they are not duallys, and not real tall.”

Additionally, the sheriff said there is a $3 entry fee for each vehicle, where proceeds will benefit the Pahrump Museum, the annual Wild West Extravaganza, and the Pahrump Disabilities Outreach Program, (PDOP).

“It doesn’t matter how many individuals are in that vehicle, we will have candy for everybody,” she said. “We have a bunch of people who have joined to volunteer, and the sheriff’s office is obviously a sponsor, and individually, I am a sponsor myself, and the Maurizio family is also a sponsor. The Wild West Extravaganza organization is also a big sponsor. I think it’s wonderful that people are getting together and trying to do something for the community. That’s where it’s at. I’m really glad to give the kids the opportunity to have a Halloween celebration, instead of just staying at home.”

For more information call Janice Maurizio at 775-209-5853.

Other ghoulish events in Pahrump

It’s the time of year where Trunk or Treats are back even during this COVID-19 pandemic that is still shaking everyone up; however, guidelines will still be in effect, meaning that mask and social distancing will still be here.

RNG Farms is hosting their 7th Annual truck or treat for children.

Children over the age of eight must wear a mask, and temperatures will be taken at the door. All vendors will also be masked and gloved to follow the guidelines for safety.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. RNG Farms is located at 2780 S. Homestead Road.

Everyone should have a great Halloween while staying safe, clean and warm, as we are now reaching lower temperatures.

For more information about this event, you can contact Lynne at (702)-427-8106 or Erica at (702)-427-8096. Also, you can visit the RNG Farms Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RNGFarms

Game Corner, along with the entire plaza at 1190 E. Highway 372, will host a trunk or treat on Halloween, from 5-8 p.m. According to the shop’s Facebook page, free candy will be available at the site.

775 Realty at 1941 S. Highway 160 is planning an event on Oct. 31 in its parking lot, according to its Facebook page. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. and will have live music, tricks and treats.

A trunk or treat event is planned at Wimpy’s Self Storage at 3721 N. Leslie Street on Halloween, from 4-8 p.m. For more information, call 775-727-8585.

A trunk or treat event from Channel 25, Quality Signs &Design and Ace Country is planned at “Betty Loop,” off Highway 160 and Betty Avenue, near the Home Depot. The event is set for Halloween from 5-8 p.m. Social distancing is required, and candy will be distributed by masked and gloved volunteers.

This may not be a complete list of Halloween events in Pahrump.

Reporter Selwyn Harris and Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan contributed to this report: sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes