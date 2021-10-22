69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Halloween events begin Saturday in Pahrump Valley

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 22, 2021 - 9:01 am
 
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Several Halloween-themed events are scheduled for this week ...
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Several Halloween-themed events are scheduled for this weekend as well as next weekend throughout the town this year. Most will involve the popular "Trunk or Treat" celebrations, with a focus on safety for the younger trick or treaters.

Though Halloween Day is next Sunday, Oct. 31, this year, there appears to be no shortage of Halloween-themed events happening in town coming up this weekend.

In fact, one such early celebration is set for tonight, Friday Oct. 22, where a Trunk or Treat event is taking place at the local business Tiles For Miles, which is located at 1266 E. Calvada, from 5:30-8 p.m.

The all-ages event will feature a bounce house, popcorn, hot chocolate, a craft station and of course, trunks full of candy.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, Sundance Ranch of Nevada is hosting a Halloween Fest at its 5285 S. Plantation St. location.

The western-themed business will offer musical entertainment, along with performances by the Pahrump Gunfighters, the Nevada Silver Tappers and an appearance by Ivan Wells and Friends.

Additional activities include pony rides, games and prizes, along with a costume contest for children and adults.

Food will be provided by Pahrump’s 5280 Mexican Grub and Pub.

Gates open at 3 p.m., and admission is just $5 per family, plus one non-perishable item for Pahrump food banks.

For more information call 775-990-9137, or visit their website at www.sundanceranchnv.com. Look for additional upcoming community Halloween events in next week’s edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

