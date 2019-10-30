33°F
Halloween events set to entertain Nye County

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Kids to adults were out to have a ghoulishly good time in Pahrump during the days leading up to Halloween on Thursday, and the fun and frightening adventures are set to continue.

Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza held its 6th annual trunk or treat event on Saturday, where dozens lined up in the auto dealer’s parking lot to experience fun and scary times inside the showroom. Once inside, kids got candy, treats, played games and, if they dared, made their way through the Haunted Mansion.

Several area businesses and local organizations participated in dishing out the fun and treats at the auto plaza from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday: The Dollar Loan Center, Realty Executives in Action and others.

Just down the road, an adventure for kids and adults was happening at around the same time. From 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Game Corner and Family Fun Center in Pahrump held a costume contest for kids and adults.

The three-hour-long event had prizes, raffles, music, candy and other offerings. Admission was free. Three winners were awarded prizes for best kid’s costume, best adult costume and most creative.

Also, in front of the Game Corner, vendors were set up, including Hypno Comics.

George Chase of Hypno Comics was giving away comic books for a national event known as the Halloween ComicFest.

According to the Halloween ComicFest website, participating comic shops across North America and around the world give away “specially published comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops” on the day of the event.

Game Corner and Family Fun Center is also readying for tomorrow night when the center will hold a trunk or treat event from 6-8 p.m. at its 1190 E. Highway 372, Suite 8, location.

Free candy will be served to all kids ages one to 16. Several businesses in the plaza will also be involved: Great Computer Deals, Tobacco Express, Lighthouse Gifts and Plan B Survival and Preparedness.

A Pahrump robotics team for Pahrump Southern Nye County 4-H, Awkward Silence, is hosting a Halloween event at 4-H’s annex building at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd.

According to a post on social media, trick or treating will occur in the garden for younger children from 4-6 p.m. Later that evening, from 6-10 p.m., a haunted house will be held.

The fundraising event has a suggested $5 donation to help support the robotics team, though any donation is welcome.

Lakeside RV Park, owned by the Golden Casino Group, is hosting its Safe Night at the Lake event from 5-8 p.m. on All Hallows Eve. A barbecue with food and drinks will start at 4 p.m. at 5780 S. Homestead Road with trick or treating running from 5-8 p.m. All children have to be accompanied by an adult, according to Lakeside’s Facebook event post.

Candy will be handed out from 4-7 p.m. at Tractor Supply Inc. at 900 E. Highway 372 on Halloween night.

A trunk or treat event will occur in the Quality Signs parking lot at 1201 S. Highway 160. The all-ages event will run from 6-8 p.m.

“We currently have 30 trunks preparing to hand out candy!” a Facebook post from Quality Signs stated. “We also will have kettle corn made fresh on location, a DJ, and the Pahrump Gunfighters!”

The Halloween events mentioned might not be an exhaustive list of all events in the Nye County area.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com On Twitter @MeehanLv

