95°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Have outstanding tickets or citations? You may be able to get them waived

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 7, 2022 - 1:22 pm
 
(Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) For the next three months, residents can avoid any and al ...
(Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) For the next three months, residents can avoid any and all monetary fines and fees with an amnesty program offered through Pahrump Justice Court.

There’s good news for local residents who are facing arrest due to unpaid, outstanding traffic citations and minor misdemeanor warrants.

For the next three months, residents can avoid any and all monetary fines and fees.

Motorists with traffic warrants and other misdemeanor offenses in Pahrump Justice Court can also avoid jail time and clear warrants on unpaid citations this summer.

“Individuals with traffic warrants and other non-violent misdemeanor offenses can avoid jail by taking care of outstanding obligations with the courts this summer,” according to the release. “The Pahrump Justice Court is offering an amnesty program that will run from July 1 through Oct.31.”

Under the program, people can address matters with the court, have warrants canceled, and contempt fees waived.

“This will be an opportunity to stop worrying about being arrested,” the release stated. “The amnesty program only applies to traffic and qualifying misdemeanor violations in the Pahrump Justice Court.”

To clear a warrant, individuals must appear in person with a valid picture ID to the Pahrump Justice Court located at 1520 East Basin Avenue.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The courts hope that the program will provide relief for those in violation of court-ordered obligations, increase revenue, and allows the courts to focus limited resources on collections,” according to the release.

Those who have questions may visit the court in person with a picture ID during the court’s hours of operation, or contact court services 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 775-751-7050, option 6.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Golden Gaming/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office ...
Fight at Pahrump casino leads to arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing an attempted robbery charge following an altercation at the Pahrump Nugget Casino.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Traffic on Highway 160 from about Basin Avenue to Highway 37 ...
Highway 160 construction commences July 11
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Those who travel the town’s main thoroughfare should plan for delays. The project is expected to significantly impact traffic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force's Fourth of July Parade took ...
July 4th festivities take over Calvada Eye in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July was celebrated in the valley with a large-scale event put on by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, with a parade and festivities taking over the Calvada Eye for the holiday.

(Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) On June 28 at approximately 10:36 a.m., crews were dispat ...
4th of July recap: fires, injuries and fatalities
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis said crews responded to no less than 25 brush fires between 9 p.m. on July 4 through 4 a.m., the following morning; two teens lost limbs from a fireworks explosion; and one fatality was reported from a rollover crash.

Miss Nevada 2022, Heather Renner waves, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe after she ...
Miss Nevada 2022 crowned in Reno
By Taylor Lane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Winner Heather Renner will compete in the Miss America Competition later this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2020 shows a group of newly graduated ...
Hawaiian Raffle rakes in $13k for CASA
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The coffers of Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, better known simply as CASA, are now several thousand dollars fuller thanks to the organization’s latest fundraising effort, the Hawaiian vacation raffle.

“You might save $20 each time you go grocery shopping by going for cheaper brands, using coup ...
Fighting inflation?: Top advice for saving and spending
By Andrew Lisa GoBankingRates Special to Pahrump Valley Times

While things appeared to be moving in the right direction in April, May inflation spiked again; the consumer price index (CPI) rose 1% to a year-over-year high of 8.6%

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Glittering bombs burst overhead at Petrack Park during the t ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump celebrates the Fourth of July
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump enjoyed a dazzling display of fireworks for Independence Day, while others enjoyed events all weekend. See pictures of the events.

(Marissa Toma/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) This winning photograph of Death Valley Nati ...
Death Valley tourists giving economy of Pahrump a bump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park reported that visitors spent $104 million in surrounding Nevada and California communities last year, according to a new National Park Service report.