Have outstanding tickets or citations? You may be able to get them waived

(Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) For the next three months, residents can avoid any and all monetary fines and fees with an amnesty program offered through Pahrump Justice Court.

Motorists with traffic warrants and other misdemeanor offenses in Pahrump Justice Court can also avoid jail time and clear warrants on unpaid citations this summer.

“Individuals with traffic warrants and other non-violent misdemeanor offenses can avoid jail by taking care of outstanding obligations with the courts this summer,” according to the release. “The Pahrump Justice Court is offering an amnesty program that will run from July 1 through Oct.31.”

Under the program, people can address matters with the court, have warrants canceled, and contempt fees waived.

“This will be an opportunity to stop worrying about being arrested,” the release stated. “The amnesty program only applies to traffic and qualifying misdemeanor violations in the Pahrump Justice Court.”

To clear a warrant, individuals must appear in person with a valid picture ID to the Pahrump Justice Court located at 1520 East Basin Avenue.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The courts hope that the program will provide relief for those in violation of court-ordered obligations, increase revenue, and allows the courts to focus limited resources on collections,” according to the release.

Those who have questions may visit the court in person with a picture ID during the court’s hours of operation, or contact court services 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 775-751-7050, option 6.

