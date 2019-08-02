Hazmat teams respond to crime scene in Pahrump

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transported to Desert View Hospital while they were investigating a crime scene just before 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30.

The incident, along the 4300 block of Santovito sent four people to Desert View Hospital, three of which were Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies, with non-life threatening injuries.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The incident is under investigation by the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at a residence on the 4300 block of Santovito Street, where a suspect attempted to flee the scene.

“As crews were responding, they were upgraded on the number of patients that were possibly on scene,” said Chief Scott Lewis of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue. “For an unknown reason, more and more people were becoming sick, during a sheriff’s office-related issue. Crews arrived to find at least four patients requiring transport to the local hospital, which was successfully completed without incident.”

Additionally, Lewis said fire crews engaged in a hazmat situation, as they also evaluated the crime scene with the sheriff’s detectives, who were analyzing and identifying substances and materials found on scene.

“We have presumptive findings done in the field that suggests what the materials were, however, a final determination will eventually be made.”

The deputies were not identified.

