Head-on crash kills 1 in Nye County

One person was killed in a head-on crash along U.S. Highway 95 near Beatty on Monday, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Nevada Highway Patrol A look at one of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash Monday along U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County.

Nevada Highway Patrol This is one of the vehicles involved in a head-on crash along U.S. Highway 96 on Monday.

The crash occurred about 2:35 p.m. in the northbound lane, according to initial information from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Circumstances involving the crash were not immediately known, along with the name of the victim and information about any injuries to others.

The NHP is continuing its investigation. The site of the crash is about 10 miles south of Beatty.