Health Insurance: the Ultimate 2020 Holiday Gift

By Heather Korbulic Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 14, 2020 - 12:25 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, spoke at the Nevada Health Link forum in October 2018 in Las Vegas.

If 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that health is the new wealth. So as Nevadans contemplate what to buy their loved ones for the holidays, I urge everyone to consider health insurance.

While it may not be sexy, health insurance is essential to protect you and your family from financial ruin while increasing your access to quality care. And what better gift for you and your family than a comprehensive, quality, and affordable health plan that covers all the ten essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act (ACA)? It’s literally a gift that lasts an entire year, and best of all, you may qualify for subsidies to offset the costs.

Here are six things you may not know about health insurance plans offered through Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the state agency, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange).

First, insurance through Nevada Health Link is affordable. Nevada Health Link is the ONLY place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help offset the cost of monthly premiums. In fact, four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan through Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance (tax credits).

Second, insurance through Nevada Health Link is comprehensive. All plans cover the ten essential health benefits mandated by the ACA, including pre-existing conditions, all COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment, emergency services, maternity and newborn care and hospitalizations, to name a few. Not all health insurance plans are created equal, so it’s a “buyer beware” market. But when you secure a health plan on the Exchange, you can rest assured that all plans are comprehensive in the coverage they provide.

Third, you can choose from 50 plans. Five carriers, including Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), SilverSummit (Ambetter), Anthem HMO Co, Friday Health Plans and SelectHealth, offer a total of 50 plans this year. Nevada Health Link also offers affordable dental plans, and new this year, we have partnered with VSP to offer vision plans.

Fourth, enroll by midnight Dec. 31 to get insurance effective Jan. 1. That’s an amazingly quick turnaround, right? If you enroll by Jan. 15, your coverage will start Feb. 1 of 2021.

Fifth, enrollment is easy and simple. We know insurance is complicated, and that’s why Nevada Health Link makes it easy and convenient to enroll in a way that suits you. We offer virtual and contactless assistance through a network of over 600 statewide agents, brokers, and enrollment assisters, called navigators, who offer step-by-step help in multiple languages (English, Spanish, Tagalog, and Mandarin). Enroll by phone, online or even in-person for those who prefer it.

And finally, Nevada Health Link plans are ideal for many Nevadans, including anyone who doesn’t qualify for Medicaid or Medicare but still needs some financial assistance to cover the cost of premiums; anyone who doesn’t have employee-sponsored health insurance; independent contractors and gig workers, as well as small businesses.

To ensure you and your family have health coverage for 2021, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927.

Getty Images/iStockphoto
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nevada on Monday for distribution to acute care hospitals statewide and Nevada’s pharmacy partners to vaccinate residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities later this month.

The Nevada Supreme Court. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal)
STEVE SEBELIUS: A separation of powers ruling at long last?
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two recent District Court decisions that came to different conclusions may end up with a Nevada Supreme Court ruling on the long-disputed separation of powers doctrine.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joe McGill awaits the arr ...
Discarded marijuana discovered in desert
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

If any area residents misplaced several large trash bags of marijuana, simply contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office because they found your stash.

Getty Images
Two nonexistent states file brief in Texas’ failed lawsuit
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit by Texas that had asked the court to throw out the presidential election results in four battleground states captured by President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr, but not before maneuvering by a lawyer claiming to represent “New California” and “New Nevada.”

Getty Images Free flu shots will be administered during a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic set ...
Free drive thru flu shot clinic set for Monday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

While much of America’s attention may be currently focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, that is not the only illness for which residents need to take precautions. The country is now in the midst of flu season and, as many health experts agree, getting a flu shot is just as important this year, if not more so, than it has been in the past.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commission Chairman John K ...
New town signage now welcomes drivers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Drivers coming to and going from the town of Pahrump are now greeted by all new signage bearing the phrases, “Welcome to Pahrump – true Nevada” and “Thank You For Visiting”, with each of the eight new, modernized signs crafted in the town’s branded color scheme of orange and blue and placed at all of the entrances and exits to the valley.

Getty Images The coalition of attorneys general is asking the court to halt Facebook’s illeg ...
Multistate coalition goes after Facebook as illegal monopoly
Staff Report

A coalition of 48 attorneys general on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc., alleging that the company has and continues to illegally stifle competition to protect its monopoly power.