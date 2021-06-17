Heat wave may bring power outages in Pahrump

Valley Electric Association Inc. put a conservation alert out for Thursday, from 5-10 p.m.

Valley states that the California Independent System Operator issued a call for voluntary electricity conservation. With the notice, Valley members could experience power outages lasting about a half hour, according to Valley.

“We successfully conserved during the last alert, and with your help, we hope to be able to avoid outages once again,” Valley stated in its notice.

What can members do to avoid possible outages?

Valley lists several ways is the alert on how to conserve energy, including shifting energy use to the morning and nighttime hours and conserving as much as possible in the late afternoon and evening. These actions can help with lowering demand and in avoiding further outages, according to Valley’s alert. These actions could also lessen the duration of outages.

Members are being urged to lessen energy use from 5-10 p.m., the most critical time of day. During this period is when solar production is falling because of the sun setting and when temperatures remain high.

“Valley recognizes that reducing energy use during the hot time is a hardship, especially for those working from home or with children schooling at home,” the co-op states. “However, if a large number of members do their part in small ways, conservation can make a difference.”

From 5-10 p.m., Valley is urging members to:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer the use of major appliances.

Shut off unnecessary lights.

Unplug any unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans if possible.

Limit the time the door to the refrigerator is open.

Members can prepare prior to the critical hours: