Here’s how much The Source raised for Pahrump’s former horse herds

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Storm was formerly the lead stallion of the Calvada Eye herd but he is now living comfortably in his forever home.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fred's Fancy Dancer has become something of a mascot for Southwestern Wilds after the group helped bring Pahrump's wild herds back to the valley late last year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Liam, the rear stallion of the former Calvada Eye herd, is in the care of a loving home.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Majestic Moonshine and filly Fred's Fancy Dancer are living happily together, with Southwestern Wilds striving to keep as many of the former wild herd members together.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Majestic Moonshine and Fred's Fancy Dancer are two of the 18 formerly wild horses under care in private homes thanks to the efforts of Southwestern Wilds.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Southwestern Wilds has taken lead in placing Pahrump's former wild horses into safe, loving homes and The Source's recent donation will help support the cost of care for those horses.

Area cannabis consumers helped raise nearly $2,000 through The Source’s Round Up program throughout the month of September, with proceeds going toward a cause that caught the hearts of many locals last year - Pahrump’s wild horse herds.

In August 2023, members of three wild horse herds that called the Pahrump Valley home were gathered by the Bureau of Land Management due to concerns about the safety of both the public and the animals, as well as private property damage.

However, residents were none too pleased to learn that their beloved wild horses had been removed, leading to demands for their return.

With a variety of entities working in concert, including the Liberty Projects, Oatman Burro Sanctuary, Southwestern Wilds and many others, less than five months later, those demands were answered, with the wild horses coming home to Pahrump just in time for the holidays. Today, nearly all of the horses gathered last summer are in forever homes, with the remainder in training or foster homes for the time being.

But caring for the needs of 18 horses is not a cheap task, requiring plenty of funding to ensure all are healthy and happy. The Source’s donation, which was one of the last of the dispensary’s Round Up program disbursements while it transitions to new ownership, will help cover some of those costs, a fact that has Southwestern Wilds officials glowing with appreciation.

“We want to send a thank you to The Source in Pahrump. By granting us to partake in the Round Up, these charitable donations are helping further Southwestern Wilds’ goals for 2025 and beyond. Our horses that the community had a massive outcry to rescue are very thankful as well!” Southwestern Wilds President Victoria Balint stated. “Needless to say, this funding is helping to keep their hooves trimmed, vet care paid and bellies full. Without the generous people and businesses of Pahrump, we don’t know where our beloved herd would be. We’re grateful to have been the only 501(c)3 in Pahrump to be able to make the community’s wishes come true and get these herds safe again.”

The Source’s Pahrump Front of House Manager Christina Bunker was joined by Southwestern Wilds representatives on October 11 for a formal check presentation, where the nonprofit received a check for $1,927,72.

“Businesses such as The Source realizing how much we need donations and making it happen are why we are very thankful. Christina did a fabulous check presentation and was so supportive of what we do, as were all the very knowledgeable Source staff who promoted and spoke to every customer regarding the importance of our mission.

“We’re hoping to have a playdate with the new babies, so please stay active on our social media via Southwestern Wilds on Facebook and Southwesternwilds on Instagram, as well as our website,” Balint encouraged. “If anyone is interested in providing a forever home to a mustang or burro in captivity, please contact us on our website. There are many ways you, too, can make a difference.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com