Here’s how you can help make Halloween ‘Spooktacular’ happen

Halloween Spooktacular has been offering up a free, scary-good time in Pahrump for nearly a decade now. But the party needs your help.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken at a previous Halloween Spooktacular, this photo shows one of the decorated vehicles parked at Petrack Park to distribute candy to the roughly 2,000 attendees who turned out.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Halloween Spooktacular event organizer Tony Casey, right, is pictured with an event attendee during a hoopla-hoop contest. The Halloween Spooktacular offers free trick-or-treating, games and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crafts are always a popular attraction at the Halloween Spooktacular.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The best dressed pet at the Halloween Spooktacular will win a prize.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken at a previous Halloween Spooktacular, this photo shows one of the decorated vehicles parked at Petrack Park to distribute candy to the roughly 2,000 attendees who turned out.

Halloween is a holiday meant for frightening fun and here in the town of Pahrump, the Halloween Spooktacular has been giving families a chance for an absolutely free, scary-good time for nearly a decade now.

An event that first drew less than 200 people, the Halloween Spooktacular has continued to grow by leaps and bounds over the years. As of the 2022 event, the estimated headcount was 2,000-plus. The 10th Annual Halloween Spooktacular is expected to see an even bigger crowd and as event organizer Tony Casey noted, that means a great opportunity for local businesses and nonprofits to get their name out while simultaneously celebrating with their community.

“We really want to make this something for the whole town, for everybody!” an excited Casey told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “I want everyone to pull together. I’m letting all of our businesses know, they can advertise, they can throw their business name out there. They can give out information about what they have to offer, any kind of specials they have coming up, any sort of package deals they might have, so it’s great for them to get involved. And we want our clubs here, our car groups, our veterans’ groups, our charitable organizations, so they can raise awareness about their programs too! It’s just a great way for everyone to come together and enjoy.”

Casey already has a robust list of those slated to participate, with entities such as Snowden Landscaping, Valley Electric, Second Amendment Guns, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Better Bins and many more on the docket. However, there is always room for more and she emphasized that she would welcome any local group that wants to take part.

Aside from the need for as many businesses and organizations as possible to fill the park, Casey said she could use some assistance with covering the expenses. As the Halloween Spooktacular has expanded, the costs associated have risen and it’s no longer as cheap of an event to put on. However, as Tony remarked, it’s always been worth the money and effort she’s had to put in.

“Like commissioner Debra Strickland asked, is this a 501(c)3? Is it some sort of fundraiser? No it’s not. So she asked, why do you do it? And I said, because I can, my daughter started it with the Pahrump Youth Advisory Board and they tried their all to keep it going but it just didn’t work out. But with over 170 kids coming that first year, Rebecca and I knew we couldn’t let it go and we just made it happen,” Casey detailed.

The event was originally held inside the Bob Ruud Community Center but with ever-growing attendance and the advent of COVID-19, a move to an outdoor venue was necessitated. Now, the trick-or-treating, games and activities take place in Petrack Park itself, something that comes with an additional price tag.

“The park fees and insurance run over $1,300 and this year we will need an additional $300 to cover the deputy who will be working the event,” Casey explained. “And in the past, Rebecca and I have spent up to $700 on prizes for the contests and miscellaneous items such as toys, bracelets, pumpkin buckets, styrofoam pumpkins, arts and crafts things, balloon decorations, juice, water, table cloths and much more. We’ve paid for all of this out-of-pocket ourselves and it sure would be nice to have some help with that this year!”

Casey added that she fully intends to keep making the Halloween Spooktacular bigger and better each year, as long as the community continues to support it.

“Our vision, mine and Rebecca’s, is to eventually make this a true family day. We’re aiming to hopefully be able to do a full day next year. And I think it’s going to happen, I just feel it,” Casey enthused. “And don’t forget, this is for the entire community. I’m inviting the little people, the big people, the teenagers, seniors, even our wonderful pets, we want them all to come down and have a fun time with us this Halloween.”

Anyone willing to donate candy for the event, or who wants to head out to the park to hand candy out themselves, is reminded that all goodies must be in individually wrapped packages.

The Halloween Spooktacular is set for Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Petrack Park.

For more information or to donate, sign up as a booth or volunteer, contact Casey at 702-239-6521.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com