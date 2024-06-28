88°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Here’s when MediWaste is expected to discuss its contentious plans

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Located on the lot next door to the Pahrump DMV, this buildi ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Located on the lot next door to the Pahrump DMV, this building at 1850 E. Basin Avenue has been purchased by MediWaste for the purpose of establishing a medical waste processing facility.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Fourth of July Parade is expected to see a large turnout ...
Want some fun for 4th of July? Here’s where to find it
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Shadow Mountain Quilters celebrated 30 years as a guild t ...
These quilters are celebrating 3 decades together
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Health and Human Services is now settling into its ...
SNEAK PEEK: Go inside the remodeled Nye County Health and Human Services office
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A structure fire on Joanita Street is just one example of t ...
Fire chief: Some have ignored burning restrictions in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

When word of the proposal to establish a medical waste disposal operation in the heart of town reached Pahrump residents’ ears, it sparked a flash of public opposition and demands that the Nye County Commission step in to address the issue.

MediWaste Disposal LLC, the company planning to bring their operations to the valley, was expected to appear before the commission this month. This prompted a crowd of residents to make their way to the board’s latest meeting — only to be disappointed.

“Why isn’t MediWaste here today?” Pahrump resident Maryann Hollis demanded to know on June 18. “When will they be called to appear? We want to be there to tell them, ‘No!’”

Despite the lack of an agenda item that morning, county officials assured that they are working to have MediWaste representatives provide a presentation in the coming weeks.

“They’re going to be here on July 16,” Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner explained, going on to touch on why the anticipated item was not on the June 18 agenda. “We’ve got people who are trying to get here from other parts of the country and there were travel conflicts. We can’t force them to be here. We’ve requested them to be here and they have agreed to be here on the 16th to do their presentation.”

MediWaste is aiming to turn the existing building at 1850 E. Basin Avenue into its newest facility, with medical waste from California and potentially other states anticipated to be processed at the site.

Company officials have stressed that their operation does not involve incineration and therefore does not come with many of the same potential issues that incineration facilities have.

Instead, MediWaste utilizes pyrolysis, which is a process of thermal decomposition at very high temperatures in the absence of oxygen.

This then produces biochar, which will be taken to the Pahrump landfill, as well as a renewable fuel byproduct that MediWaste intends to sell.

In order to bring its operations here, MediWaste must first obtain a battery of permits, one of which comes from Nye County.

The company was granted its Conditional Use Permit by the Pahrump Regional Planning Commission (RPC) in April by a unanimous vote.

While those board members seemed to harbor no disquiet, that cannot be said for members of the public.

Concerns voiced over the project range from air quality and water quality impacts to the impact to the local landfill, the potential for fires and explosions, possible spills on the highway by transport vehicles bringing waste into or out of the site and more.

As such, there will likely be a quiver of questions for MediWaste representatives to address during their presentation before the Nye County Commission next month.

To view the backup documentation on the project visit NyeCountyNV.gov and click on the Meeting Center link.

The information is included with agenda item #7 of the RPC’s April 10 meeting.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Fourth of July Parade is expected to see a large turnout ...
Want some fun for 4th of July? Here’s where to find it
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There will be no excuse for boredom in Pahrump this coming holiday, with a variety of Independence Day activities scheduled that the whole family is sure to enjoy. From a patriotic procession that morning and family festival in the afternoon to a fantastic fireworks display that night, Fourth of July will be a fun-filled celebration of America’s birthday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Shadow Mountain Quilters celebrated 30 years as a guild t ...
These quilters are celebrating 3 decades together
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It all started with six local women gathering to discuss quilting over coffee and donuts and now, three decades later, the Shadow Mountain Quilters has become an ingrained part of the local arts community.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Debbie Forrest was crowned as the 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Year ...
GALLERY: Meet your new Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Six sensational ladies competing in the 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant took to the stage for an evening of poise, elegance and entertainment, all culminating in the crowning of the newest Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Debbie Forrest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows volunteers workin ...
Fixing Pahrump Valley fences could protect the herds — here’s how
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County has embarked on a mission to fix a six-mile stretch of wildlife fencing in an effort to protect the area’s free-roaming wild horse and burro herds and the next round of repair will take place this weekend, with the entire community invited to lend a hand.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times
95-year-old grand marshal shares the secret to his longevity
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 40 friends and family celebrated Emil Janssen’s 95th birthday on Saturday, June 8 at the Pahrump Senior Center. The co-founder of Pahrump Family Mortuary will serve as grand marshal for this year’s Fourth of July parade in Pahrump, and says the secret to his longevity is simple.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Well-known and much-loved Pahrump resident B.J. Hetrick-Irwi ...
A tribute to 99 years: Community icon celebrates milestone
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Turning 99 years of age today, Wednesday, June 19, B.J. Hetrick-Irwin is proving each and every day that you are never too old to make a difference – and enjoy yourself while you’re at it.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Children attending Smiles Across Pahrump are asked to submit ...
Smiles Across Pahrump will give you a reason to grin
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If readers need a reason to smile this weekend, head on over to Smiles Across Pahrump, where there will be plenty of opportunities for grinning as the local Moose Lodge hosts this annual free family event.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sylvia Rego and wife Christina Giordanella are pictured wit ...
LGBTQ foster recruitment a focus for Pride Month
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If you want to make a real difference in the life of children in rural Nevada, become a foster care provider.