High-speed chase leads to arrest

A malfunctioning license plate lamp led to a high-speed pursuit and the eventual arrest of a Pahrump man.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Dec. 7 when Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cory Buendicho observed a gold Toyota Camry traveling south on Homestead Road, north of East Manse Road, according to an arrest report.

“The Toyota was without a functioning license plate lamp,” Buendicho noted in the report. “I turned around and initiated a traffic stop utilizing my emergency lights and sirens. The Toyota appeared to yield, however, did not come to a full stop and drove off at a high rate of speed.”

Buendicho began pursuing the vehicle on Homestead, where speeds reached 80 mph along a posted 45 mph zone, the report said.

“The Toyota turned eastbound on McGraw Road. The Toyota’s speed was fluctuating and eventually turned into the driveway of a residence. The driver of the vehicle was detained and later identified as Ulisses Rebollar, who admitted to driving off because he had a warrant for his arrest. A records check was conducted and dispatch confirmed he had a felony extraditable warrant.”

Following a records check on the vehicle, Nye County dispatchers confirmed the Toyota was stolen.

When questioned, Rebollar said that he bought the vehicle from a Craigslist ad.

“Ulisses could not provide me with who he purchased the Toyota from or how he contacted that person,” Buendicho wrote in the report. “While searching the vehicle, a hypodermic needle with a clear substance was located in the driver’s door. The clear substance was later tested and presumptive positive for methamphetamine, less than 14 grams.”

Following his arrest, Rebollar was transported to the Nye County Detention Center, where his bail was set at $20,500.

