59°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

High winds uproot trees, cause power outages in Nye County

By Jeffrey Meehan & Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 5, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

High wind in the Pahrump Valley caused havoc for some residents and across Nye and Esmeralda counties, including power outages and a downed tree, as well as other reports. An unofficial reading of 72 mph (official at 50 mph) gusts in Pahrump were reported by the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

Pahrump resident Darrel Hallowell lives in a home near Fern and David streets in Pahrump, where he reported that a large tree in his front yard was unable to withstand the strong gusts of wind and was ultimately uprooted, landing across his driveway.

“It was still pretty early in the night on Sunday, I was sitting there watching TV and I heard it come down. I thought it hit the house!” Hallowell told the Pahrump Valley Times on Monday morning. “I came outside and said, ‘Oh God! The whole tree came down.’ Sometimes we park out here, too. Just think, if we’d been parked out here, the car would have been destroyed.”

Through a stroke of luck, Hallowell’s vehicle was parked several feet away from the tree’s crash site and suffered no damage. As it was, the tree barely grazed his front porch, scattering a litter of debris across the steps and driveway but otherwise leaving the house unscathed, a fact for which Hallowell said he was very grateful.

Other Nye residents took to the Pahrump Valley Times’ social media pages and reported their experiences with the high winds.

“Our trampoline took flight and landed two lots away,” said reader Jonelle Keith on the Times’ Facebook page. “No serious damage to our neighbor’s property thank goodness.”

“Was a wild wind event!!” said Judy Thompson on the Times’ Facebook page.

According to a report from the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, Mercury had winds of 78 mph, the highest in Nye County. The Tonopah Airport was the second highest at 76 mph, with Amargosa Valley seeing winds of 71 mph.

The weather service had Pahrump at 50 mph for an official reading, unofficial from a weather spotter in Pahrump was 72 mph, according to the weather service’s Twitter feed.

“We didn’t use that as a local storm report because it’s unofficial,” said a meteorologist with the weather service in Las Vegas. “But it’s from one of our trusted weather spotters in Pahrump.”

Power outages also hit the valley.

Valley Electric Association Inc. had eight wind-related outages on Sunday, according to a spokeswoman at the co-op.

“These were all wind-related outages caused by tree limbs and/or trees breaking and falling into the lines or debris blowing and hitting the line causing the associated equipment to operate,” said Candace Perkins, marketing manager at Valley Electric. “All equipment worked as designed for the protection of the system and the public. There were approximately 378 accounts affected by the outages mentioned above.”

Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s with the high temperature rising to 70 by Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, no heavy winds are on the way to Pahrump through the weekend, though there could be a slight breeze on Thursday.

Contact Pahrump Valley Times Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Reporter Robin Hebrock contributed to this story, contact her at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal A Nevada State Bank sign outside of the bank which is located at 750 E ...
Nevada State Bank celebrates 60th anniversary
Staff Report

Nevada State Bank is celebrating its 60th anniversary through 2020 with a new logo, along with other actions, including a commitment to do 60 good deeds throughout its anniversary year. Nevada State opened its doors on Dec. 9, 1959.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help rural areas build and equ ...
Application period for loans and grants from USDA opens
Staff Report

Funds are available for community facilities projects in rural Nevada through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Nevada, which can include anything from small kitchen equipment to a school, according to the news release from USDA Rural Development Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After more than 20 years on the air in Pahrump, KPVM TV owne ...
Pahrump’s KPVM TV expands into Las Vegas
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump’s sole television station has certainly undergone many changes over the past 20-plus years.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Feb. 1 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Ishani Ridge subdivision is located on land south of Wil ...
$3 million-plus Ishani Ridge bond to be paid out to Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Ishani Ridge subdivision in Pahrump was just one of many planned for the area in the early 2000s, when development across the country was booming and the future looked bright. However, the recession hit in late 2007 and the housing market plunged, leading to a halt in much of the valley’s development, including that at Ishani Ridge.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Xtreme Cubes CEO Brandon Main, at podium, told VEA board mem ...
Nye County first to present community center proposal
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Discussions regarding the development of a Pahrump community center continued during Valley Electric Association’s (VEA) Wednesday, Jan. 29, board of directors meeting.

Special to the Times-Bonanza The logo was chosen from nine other entries. The Hospital District ...
Assessment of rural health care issues planned
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Times-Bonanza

The Northern Nye County Hospital District plans to review the final community health improvement plan (or CHIP), a long-term, systematic effort to address health care problems based on the results of community health assessment activities and the community health improvement process, officials said.