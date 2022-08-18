92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Highway 160 roadwork wraps up Monday

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 18, 2022 - 11:55 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Highway 160 improvement project is nearly complete and f ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Highway 160 improvement project is nearly complete and final striping is set for Monday, Aug. 22.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken August 17, this photo shows the drivers entering the c ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken August 17, this photo shows the drivers entering the construction zone at Highway 160 and Boothill Drive.

Drivers in the Pahrump Valley will be glad to know that by Monday, the roadwork on Highway 160 through the heart of town is expected to be completed and traffic in the area will soon resume its normal pace on a new and much smoother asphalt surface.

Early in July, the Nevada Department of Transportation put up electronic signs notifying commuters that the town of Pahrump’s main highway, Highway 160, would be undergoing construction. Not long afterward, bright orange cones were in place and contracted crews were at work on the nearly $2 million, state-funded improvement project.

Construction officially kicked off on July 11 and over the past six weeks, a 1-mile stretch of highway has been milled and overlaid. Throughout the process, traffic from Highway 160 and Highway 372 to just north of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue has felt the pinch, with lane reductions squeezing the high volume of vehicles as they attempt to navigate the construction zone. There is little doubt that many have felt the frustration of traffic delays as a result, but that is now almost at an end.

Aggregate Industries, which was award the contract for the Highway 160 improvement project, is now in the final stages of work.

“That project is nearly complete,” NDOT Public Information Officer Justin Hopkins told the Pahrump Valley Times when reached for an update on the project’s status. “According to the resident engineer for that work, the contractor is scheduled to perform the final striping on Monday, Aug.22.”

The project focused on what is one of the most traveled parts of Pahrump. It began where the highway fronts Smith’s and continued to where it fronts Home Depot, a section that included some very rough spots. In addition to resolving the crumbling areas, Aggregate Industries was able to repave around the manhole covers on the highway, a couple of which were previously sunk several inches into the pavement, creating a jarring experience for those driving over them.

As well as addressing Highway 160 in Pahrump, the improvement project included the replacement of a cattle guard at the intersection of the highway and U.S. 95 north of the valley.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images The Nevada Rural Housing Authority is urging landlords to step up and have its ren ...
Landlords urged to add low-income units in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority is seeking landlords to participate in the Housing Choice Voucher program. There’s a critical need for more low-income units here.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County voters were set to decide on a new Nye County die ...
Why Nye County voters won’t be deciding on a new diesel tax this year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, the Nye County Commission authorized the placement of a question on the 2022 ballot, asking voters whether or not the county should establish its own 5-cent diesel tax to help fund the road department’s activities across the third largest county in the U.S. But a missed deadline means that won’t happen this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included in the presentation given by BEC Environmental in ...
Environmental consulting group will help water board secure grants for projects
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Water District has been in operation for more than a decade and while the body has managed to accomplish certain items in that time, much of its duties have gone unmet. This was one of the reasons behind the decision to recall all of the water board’s members in late 2021 and essentially reestablish a new board. That board is now is working to remedy previous issues and one path it is pursuing is additional funding sources that can help expand the water district’s ability to meet its mission statement.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Diaper Run participants register ...
Diaper Run to benefit Pahrump’s First Choice Pregnancy Center
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 14th Annual Diaper Run will take place this September and the cost is just $20 per rider, plus a package of diapers. For passengers, the cost is $15 plus a pack of unscented baby wipes. Registration includes lunch, which will be served at the conclusion of the poker run.

 
Nevada still struggling with unemployment claims
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is working through a backlog of unemployment claims amid low staff levels.