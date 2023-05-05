Highway closures set for Sunday

Area residents planning to make a trip over the hill into the Las Vegas Valley and then return this weekend, whether for general errands, entertainment or outdoor recreation, will want to take note of a looming event that will severely impact travel along both Highway 160 and Highway 159 this Sunday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the intersection of Highway 160, also known as Blue Diamond Road, and Highway 159, known as Red Rock Canyon Road, both of which will see closures and lane restrictions this weekend.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Highway 159 in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be closed to regular traffic and visitors will not be able to access the Red Rock Loop or area hiking trails until after 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

“The Nevada Department of Transportation will enact road closures and lane restrictions on parts of SR-159 and SR-160 in west Las Vegas and Clark County on May 7 in support of the L’Etape Las Vegas Tour de France Bicycle Race,” a press release issued by NDOT this week stated.

The L’Etape Las Vegas Tour de France race includes five categories. From a 75-mile race with an elevation gain of 6,464 feet to a one-mile kids’ ride that comes free of charge, the event offers bicycle enthusiasts of all skill levels the chance to take part.

“L’Etape Las Vegas gives amateur cyclists the legendary Tour de France experience in the legendary city of Las Vegas,” the event website details. “Cyclists, from seasoned veterans to beginners, can compete for an authentic Yellow Jersey.”

A roughly 15-mile stretch of the westbound portion of Highway 160, also known as Blue Diamond Road, will be closed on Sunday morning to accommodate the race and although traffic will still be able to get over the mountain pass, it will be slow going with law enforcement escorts.

“The westbound lanes of SR-160 will be closed between the junction with SR-159 and mile marker 27, near Sandy Valley Road, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” the press release advises. “Nevada Highway Patrol will conduct a pilot car operation to maintain both directions of traffic flow using the eastbound travel lanes. Drivers should expect major delays.”

As for Highway 159, which provides access to the Red Rock National Conservation Area, both lanes of this highway will be closed from the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Desert Foothills Drive in Las Vegas all the way to the intersection of Highway 159 and Highway 160, and only residents of the area will be allowed to utilize the law enforcement escorts.

“SR-159 will be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Las Vegas Metro Police will escort local traffic to and from residences during the closure.

Drivers will not be able to access the Red Rock Scenic Loop or nearby hiking trails during that time,” the press release states.

As always, NDOT asks drivers to use caution whenever traveling through a work or special event zone and to take alternative routes whenever possible.

For the latest state highway conditions visit www.NVRoads.com or call 511 before driving.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com