Horizon Market worker charged with embezzlement

A Pahrump worker is facing an embezzlement charge after deputies say they viewed a video of the man taking money from his employer’s cash register before fleeing last fall.

Nye County Detention Center

A Pahrump worker is facing an embezzlement charge after a deputy says he viewed a video of the employee taking money from his employer’s cash register before fleeing last fall.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, released on Jan. 7 deputy Robert Meyers was dispatched to the Horizon Market on Bell Vista Avenue, in October of last year where he spoke with the store manager who reported that the night shift employee, identified as Kevin Scholtka, had left the store unattended.

Contacted employee

The manager told Meyers that she called the store at approximately 4:26 a.m. several months ago , spoke with Scholtka, and informed him that she was on her way to the store.

“When she arrived at the store shortly after the phone call, she found the store unattended and the cash register emptied,” Meyers’ report stated. “The manager checked the camera surveillance footage and noticed that Scholtka stole from the register and then left the store.”

Meyers viewed a recording of Scholtka walk behind the front counter to answer the store’s telephone, according to his report, before Scholtka is seen standing in front of the cash register with the drawer opened by his waistline.

The video recording shows Scholtka grabbing and opening a plastic bag, according to the deputy’s report.

“While keeping the bag in his right hand, his left hand moved about in front of him,” Meyers wrote. “Scholtka then closed the cash register drawer and turned to his left with the plastic bag in his left hand. The plastic bag appeared to contain the shape of something rectangular, consistent with the shape of dollar bills. Scholtka then knelt on one knee and moved multiple unidentified items into the bag from a cabinet under the countertop. Scholtka then exited the store through the south exit of the building.”

Tale of the tape

Roughly a week later, Meyers met with the operations manager for the Horizon Market stores in Pahrump.

“She provided me with a spreadsheet of the cashiers’ report for Oct. 22, 2022, which reported that Scholtka’s cash register was missing $1,408.52,” according to the report.

Scholtka was charged with embezzlement. His bail amount was set at $15,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes