50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Horizon Market worker charged with embezzlement

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 24, 2023 - 11:43 am
 
Nye County Detention Center
Nye County Detention Center

A Pahrump worker is facing an embezzlement charge after a deputy says he viewed a video of the employee taking money from his employer’s cash register before fleeing last fall.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, released on Jan. 7 deputy Robert Meyers was dispatched to the Horizon Market on Bell Vista Avenue, in October of last year where he spoke with the store manager who reported that the night shift employee, identified as Kevin Scholtka, had left the store unattended.

Contacted employee

The manager told Meyers that she called the store at approximately 4:26 a.m. several months ago , spoke with Scholtka, and informed him that she was on her way to the store.

“When she arrived at the store shortly after the phone call, she found the store unattended and the cash register emptied,” Meyers’ report stated. “The manager checked the camera surveillance footage and noticed that Scholtka stole from the register and then left the store.”

Meyers viewed a recording of Scholtka walk behind the front counter to answer the store’s telephone, according to his report, before Scholtka is seen standing in front of the cash register with the drawer opened by his waistline.

The video recording shows Scholtka grabbing and opening a plastic bag, according to the deputy’s report.

“While keeping the bag in his right hand, his left hand moved about in front of him,” Meyers wrote. “Scholtka then closed the cash register drawer and turned to his left with the plastic bag in his left hand. The plastic bag appeared to contain the shape of something rectangular, consistent with the shape of dollar bills. Scholtka then knelt on one knee and moved multiple unidentified items into the bag from a cabinet under the countertop. Scholtka then exited the store through the south exit of the building.”

Tale of the tape

Roughly a week later, Meyers met with the operations manager for the Horizon Market stores in Pahrump.

“She provided me with a spreadsheet of the cashiers’ report for Oct. 22, 2022, which reported that Scholtka’s cash register was missing $1,408.52,” according to the report.

Scholtka was charged with embezzlement. His bail amount was set at $15,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Times file photo
Nevadans will no longer go to jail for minor traffic offenses
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The new state law decriminalizes minor traffic violations, making them civil infractions and ending the widespread practice of issuing warrants when a driver fails to pay their tickets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a previous Veterans Extra ...
5th Annual Veterans Extravaganza set for March
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the patriotic community of Pahrump, veterans are a valued part of the population and are regularly the focus of public events, from fundraisers and festivals to ceremonies and observances. One such event is geared specifically toward connecting the valley’s former military members with much-needed resources and residents will soon have the chance to check out all that will be on exhibit during this year’s Veterans Extravaganza.

Pahrump man faces charges of sexual assault and child abuse
Pahrump man faces charges of sexual assault and child abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 11, 2021 began investigating a claim that Jonathon Mitchell had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at an undisclosed residence sometime around then.

Pahrump man charged with sexually assaulting girl
Pahrump man charged with sexually assaulting girl
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Social workers informed the sheriff’s office of the suspected abuse more than 3 months before the arrest.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Several hundred pounds of Dungeness Crab will be flown in fr ...
2023 Crab Fest tickets are selling fast — here’s how to get them
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the dry desert environment of Pahrump, opportunities to feast on fresh seafood are few and far between but this February, those with a taste for succulent crab can do just that during the 2023 Crab Fest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A new plaque hangs inside the main entrance at the Nye Coun ...
Animal advocate Dave Stevens’ memory honored with plaque at new shelter
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“Dave Stevens, Pahrump citizen, heavy taxpayer!” This was the emphatic introduction that the late Dave Stevens used to give before launching into public comment at meetings of the Nye County Commission.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Desert Squares club in Pahrump ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump’s Desert Squares are keeping an old tradition alive
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Those who took advantage of free square-dancing lessons at the Bob Ruud Community Center this month were coached through the basics of a do-si-do, promenade, sashay and more by caller Ned Newberg and the club’s more experienced dancers.