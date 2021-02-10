50°F
Housing assistance program gets additional $124 million

Staff Report
February 9, 2021 - 8:42 pm
 
Getty Images The CHAP program has served approximately 29,000 Nevadans to date. The additional funds are expected to help an estimated 20,000 households with rent and utilities.

The Nevada Housing Division has received approximately $124 million to provide additional temporary rental and housing expense assistance through the CARES Housing Assistance Program.

The CHAP program has served approximately 29,000 Nevadans to date. The additional funds are expected to help an estimated 20,000 households with rent and utilities.

“I am grateful for this additional relief to help thousands of Nevada’s families who are in need of emergency rental assistance,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “I am proud of the work the Nevada Housing Division has done so far to connect to as many Nevadans as we can to these services, and we know that this work will continue in the future.”

Approximately 95% of the funds will be distributed by NHD to sub-grantees that currently administer the CHAP program, including $93.8 million to Clark County Social Services, serving Clark County; $10 million to Reno Housing Authority, serving Washoe County; and $14.8 million to the Nevada Rural Housing Authority, serving all areas of the state outside of Clark and Washoe counties.

The remaining 5%, or $6.2 million, will be utilized for housing stability services.

The funding that will be distributed by the Division comes from the state’s $124.6 million share of a total $208 million received through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for emergency rental assistance. Approximately $83.2 million was allocated directly to cities and counties.

Households earning up to 80% of area median income are eligible for assistance, although the program prioritizes assistance to those that are unemployed or have not been employed for 90 days, or renters whose incomes do not exceed 50% of area median income.

Information about CHAP program eligibility and how to apply can be found by visiting the Nevada Housing Division’s website- https://housing.nv.gov.

Initial claims for PUA top 1 million in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending Jan. 30 totaled 9,821, down 284 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 10,105 claims, according to finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rose McKinney-James
McKinney-James joins Ioneer’s board
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced the appointment of Rose McKinney-James as an independent non-executive director to its board on Feb. 3.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronav ...
Sisolak supports legislation to increase PETS funding
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement in response to the introduction of a bill draft request which would allocate an additional $50 million to support small businesses through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant Program:

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living as seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Deadly COVID-19 wave strikes Pahrump facility
Staff Report

A recent outbreak of COVID-19 at a Pahrump memory care and assisted living facility led to the deaths of three residents as the vaccine rollout continues in Nye County and across the state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Frank Duszynski Jr., 72, received his first dose of the Pfi ...
VA brings vaccinations for COVID to Pahrump
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System delivered the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to more than 400 veterans at the Pahrump VA Clinic over the weekend of Feb. 6-7. This is the first time VASNHS has administered the vaccine outside of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Getty Images
Testing underway for new technology for cancer fight
Staff Report

Theralink Technologies announced that it has begun the testing of its first patients with the Theralink’s Reverse Phase Protein Array technology.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to ...
Bridgeport now open for snowmobiling
Staff Report

Because of snow from recent storms, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District is now open for snowmobiling.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
Staff Report

The Nevada Hospital Association reports the state is continuing to see a downward trajectory in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 956 confirmed and 116 suspected as of Friday, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced at the daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Ver ...
Influenza activity down from past flu seasons
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Influenza activity — specifically hospitzlizations, deaths and positive test results from sentinel laboratories — has been significantly lower than past years, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology, which regularly monitors influenza activity in the state.