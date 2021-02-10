Housing assistance program gets additional $124 million

The Nevada Housing Division has received approximately $124 million to provide additional temporary rental and housing expense assistance through the CARES Housing Assistance Program.

Getty Images The CHAP program has served approximately 29,000 Nevadans to date. The additional funds are expected to help an estimated 20,000 households with rent and utilities.

“I am grateful for this additional relief to help thousands of Nevada’s families who are in need of emergency rental assistance,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “I am proud of the work the Nevada Housing Division has done so far to connect to as many Nevadans as we can to these services, and we know that this work will continue in the future.”

Approximately 95% of the funds will be distributed by NHD to sub-grantees that currently administer the CHAP program, including $93.8 million to Clark County Social Services, serving Clark County; $10 million to Reno Housing Authority, serving Washoe County; and $14.8 million to the Nevada Rural Housing Authority, serving all areas of the state outside of Clark and Washoe counties.

The remaining 5%, or $6.2 million, will be utilized for housing stability services.

The funding that will be distributed by the Division comes from the state’s $124.6 million share of a total $208 million received through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 for emergency rental assistance. Approximately $83.2 million was allocated directly to cities and counties.

Households earning up to 80% of area median income are eligible for assistance, although the program prioritizes assistance to those that are unemployed or have not been employed for 90 days, or renters whose incomes do not exceed 50% of area median income.

Information about CHAP program eligibility and how to apply can be found by visiting the Nevada Housing Division’s website- https://housing.nv.gov.