How should Nye County spend a $12 million windfall?

The treasury funds could be spent most any way. A workshop is set to discuss ideas.

Getty Images The American Rescue Plan gave birth to the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund program, administered through the U.S. Treasury for the benefit of eligible tribal communities and revenue-sharing counties, such as Nye County.

With millions in federal funds to work with, just how should Nye County spend it?

This question will be the focus of a workshop set for next week addressing the multi-million-dollar allotment from the U.S. Treasury’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund. Of the $2 billion earmarked for the program in the American Rescue Plan, Nye County is receiving a total of $12 million.

Large allotments of money from the federal government generally come with specific requirements for how the funds can be spent but in the case of the LATCF program, the county can spend it on just about anything.

“We can literally use this funding for any general government purpose,” Nye County Contracts and Grants Manager Stephani Elliott stated when outlining the program this past July. The only activity that the county cannot use the funding for is any indirect or direct lobbying, she noted.

Of course, this means there will be plenty of ideas on where the money should be funneled and the county has already gathered an extensive list.

Large capital improvement projects, law enforcement vehicles, studies, infrastructure and road projects were all put forward, as were funding for programs addressing affordable housing and homelessness. Local organizations and entities have been able to submit even more proposals over the last three months, too and members of the community will undoubtedly want to have their say on which projects will ultimately see funding allocations.

Federal funds often come with timelines that must be adhered to as well but again, here the LATCF program differs from most. Monies from the program have no expiration date, so the county can take its time in determining exactly where to spend its $12 million.

In an effort to gather as much public input as possible before making any decisions, Nye County officials will be holding a workshop this coming Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Nye County Commission Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

The workshop will begin at 10 a.m. and residents are encouraged to attend.

Those who cannot attend in person can view the meeting online at NyeCountyNV.gov or participate via teleconference by calling 888-585-9008 and entering teleconference number 255-432-824.

The workshop agenda will be posted on the county’s website later this week.

