88°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

How should Nye County spend a $12 million windfall?

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 17, 2023 - 3:01 pm
 
Getty Images The American Rescue Plan gave birth to the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency ...
Getty Images The American Rescue Plan gave birth to the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund program, administered through the U.S. Treasury for the benefit of eligible tribal communities and revenue-sharing counties, such as Nye County.

With millions in federal funds to work with, just how should Nye County spend it?

This question will be the focus of a workshop set for next week addressing the multi-million-dollar allotment from the U.S. Treasury’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund. Of the $2 billion earmarked for the program in the American Rescue Plan, Nye County is receiving a total of $12 million.

Large allotments of money from the federal government generally come with specific requirements for how the funds can be spent but in the case of the LATCF program, the county can spend it on just about anything.

“We can literally use this funding for any general government purpose,” Nye County Contracts and Grants Manager Stephani Elliott stated when outlining the program this past July. The only activity that the county cannot use the funding for is any indirect or direct lobbying, she noted.

Of course, this means there will be plenty of ideas on where the money should be funneled and the county has already gathered an extensive list.

Large capital improvement projects, law enforcement vehicles, studies, infrastructure and road projects were all put forward, as were funding for programs addressing affordable housing and homelessness. Local organizations and entities have been able to submit even more proposals over the last three months, too and members of the community will undoubtedly want to have their say on which projects will ultimately see funding allocations.

Federal funds often come with timelines that must be adhered to as well but again, here the LATCF program differs from most. Monies from the program have no expiration date, so the county can take its time in determining exactly where to spend its $12 million.

In an effort to gather as much public input as possible before making any decisions, Nye County officials will be holding a workshop this coming Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Nye County Commission Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

The workshop will begin at 10 a.m. and residents are encouraged to attend.

Those who cannot attend in person can view the meeting online at NyeCountyNV.gov or participate via teleconference by calling 888-585-9008 and entering teleconference number 255-432-824.

The workshop agenda will be posted on the county’s website later this week.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Woman dies after fall from hot air balloon
Woman dies after fall from hot air balloon
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump first responders and Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating the death of a woman who is believed to have jumped to her death from a hot air balloon on Wednesday morning.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Buildings and Grounds crews are pictured hanging ...
Want to honor a local military hero on a town banner? Here’s how
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County launched the Veterans Banner Program nearly six years ago, with banners featuring the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. But time takes its toll, leaving the banners worn, and every few years the county works to refresh these pennants of appreciation.

‘On Patrol: Live’ suspends production in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that news from the show’s producers was sudden and unexpected. He said he wasn’t given a reason to why film crews decided to suspend filming in Pahrump for now.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has a meeting with Israel's Defense minister on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 ...
‘Gut-wrenching’: Sen. Rosen returns from trip to Israel
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., was part of a bipartisan coalition of senators that traveled to Israel over the weekend and met with leaders.

National Park Service
PHOTOS: As Death Valley roads reopen, visitors have chance to see rare lake in national park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — Officials and tourists are celebrating the partial reopening of Death Valley National Park after record-breaking rainfall created enough flooding and extensive road damage to close down the popular travel destination, roughly 68 miles northwest of Pahrump.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
UPDATE: Nye deputy fired 4 shots at armed suspect killed after Pahrump standoff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill identified the man who was shot and killed by a deputy on Sunday afternoon during a tense standoff as John Beaudoin, 67, of Pahrump. The officer who shot him is on paid administrative leave from the department pending an investigation into the shooting.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers Annual USO Benefit Show took place ...
GALLERY: Silver Tappers USO Benefit Show rakes in the dough
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Silver Tappers Annual USO Benefit Show took place this past weekend and the ladies put their best feet forward for two performances that delighted audience members. But it wasn’t just about hosting a fantastic production. The event, as its name implies, acts as a fundraiser for local veterans’ organizations as well.