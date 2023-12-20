48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

How to get involved with former Test Site’s clean-up

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 20, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Subsidence craters from earlier underground tests dot landscape at the Nevada National Security ...
Subsidence craters from earlier underground tests dot landscape at the Nevada National Security Site. (U.S. Department of Energy)

The decades of nuclear weapons testing at what was once known as the Nevada Test Site has left a legacy of concern and cleanup activities at the site are key to minimizing the impact of the resulting contamination. Public involvement is also imperative and the Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board is currently seeking new members to help guide future cleanup efforts.

“The Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board (NSSAB) is undergoing its membership recruitment drive and is seeking interested applicants from Nye County that would like to be involved in providing recommendations from a community perspective regarding DOE environmental cleanup activities at the Nevada National Security Site,” information regarding the application period details. “No related training or experience is required.”

Glenn Puit, a representative for the Environmental Management Nevada program, offered an overview of the NSSAB during a Nye County Commission meeting last month.

“The EM Nevada program is a federal government, Department of Energy, program that is responsible for environmental remediation, and specifically, legacy contamination from the historic nuclear testing at the Nevada National Security Site,” Puit detailed. “The reason I am here today is to tell you about a really good opportunity for Nye County residents to be a part of what we do, and that’s through our advisory board, NSSAB.”

Membership on the NSSAB does not come with financial compensation, Puit noted, with board members volunteering their time. He estimated that a position on the board would require a moderate time commitment, with around five to six meetings per year, many of which take place in Nye County.

The NSSAB currently has six Nye County residents on the board, including county commission chair Bruce Jabbour, and commissioner Frank Carbone acts as the commission liaison to the NSSAB.

“It’s not just a board. It is an entity that provides specific recommendations to the Department of Energy on what we should and should not be doing, in our environmental cleanup missions,” Puit stated, adding, “This is very meaningful to us. This board, we take a lot of pride in… It’s very important to us to have people on the board from Nye County. We want to be deeply engaged with the county… It’s important for citizens to be able to give their input and their advice and their formal recommendations for what we’re doing.”

While a spot on the board is not a paid position, Puit said there are a few perks that come along with membership.

“You get to go out to the site and tour it quite frequently and learn a lot about what’s going on out there. We usually send a representative to a national chairs meeting in Washington, D.C. and there is some travel involved every now and then for board members but the most important part is, you get to give us your thoughts and insights on what we’re doing,” Puit remarked.

Jabbour noted that Nye County nearly surrounds the Nevada National Security Site and as such, it’s key that area residents have a seat at the table and a voice in the matter. “This is a very significant committee… it’s really quite a committee with a lot of great information,” Jabbour said. “If you are even thinking about or entertaining the idea, please apply!”

Those interested in applying to the NSSAB can find applications online at NNSS.gov/NSSAB

The deadline to apply is January 31, 2024.

For more information call 702-523-0894.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After individual numbers by the elementary ...
Holiday concert showcases the return of music education in Beatty schools
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — Beatty Principal Steven Sullivan said it was wonderful to hear the inevitable “scratches and squeaks” as he introduced student musicians ahead of the school’s holiday concert.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly spoke at the 201 ...
REMEMBERING SHERIFF SHARON WEHRLY
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Former sheriff was an advocate for Nye County. A public memorial service is pending.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Disabled American Veteran member Cathy G ...
Community Christmas Dinner set for Dec. 23
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s all hands on deck for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force as the nonprofit prepares to celebrate the season with the entire community.

pvt default image
NCSO deputy extolled for community services
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was recently lauded for her community efforts going above and beyond her typical call of duty.

Sondra Cosgrove, president of Fair Maps Nevada, said the PAC will be challenging the complaints ...
Lawsuits filed to block Nevada redistricting ballot initiatives
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Lawsuits were filed Thursday in District Court to block ballot initiatives that would create an independent redistricting commission and redraw the maps.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A local family surrounds Santa Claus for a festive family photo.
A night of cookies with Santa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This past Saturday, the valley was invited to enjoy some cookies with Santa and dozens of families turned out for an evening filled with festive fun.

National Park Service Places like Striped Butte in Death Valley are able to be reached now as ...
Death Valley roads reopen months after storms
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Park officials at Death Valley this week announced that 60 additional miles of backcountry roads in the southern end of the national park are now open.

pvt default image
Community Briefs
Pahrump Valley Times

What is going on in the Valley.

President Joe Biden points to a member of the Nevada Legislature as he speaks during a gatherin ...
Biden campaign announces Nevada state team hires
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The campaign says the new staff members will focus on electing President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats down the ballot in 2024.