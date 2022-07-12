How you can win free gas and support Pahrump seniors

The Pahrump Field Office of the Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program has conceived a new fundraiser that offers the chance at a $1,000 gas card.

The average cost to fuel up at a gas station in Pahrump has steadily risen over the past year and residents have certainly felt the pain at the pump when shelling out more than twice what they once did just to fill up. At the same time, the need for services in the local community has only continued to grow.

Taking these two factors into consideration, the Pahrump Field Office of the Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program has conceived a new fundraiser that offers the chance at a $1,000 gas card. This will not only be a boon to the winner but will also help bring cash into the organization’s coffers while simultaneously raising awareness about its mission in the community.

“Because of high gasoline prices, it was decided that a $1,000 gas card from Smith’s would be a popular way to get the attention of locals and help raise funds to keep our programs going and growing,” an announcement sent out by RSVP Nye County Field Representative Tonya Brum said.

RSVP stands for “Retired and Senior Volunteer Program” and the nonprofit provides a variety of services in the valley, focusing on low-income seniors, veterans and the disabled. The mission is to ensure seniors can live with dignity, self-respect and maintain their independence.

One of RSVP’s main functions is its respite care program, through which those acting as a caregiver can receive some relief from the strain of that duty. “The Respite Care Program gives regular breaks to exhausted and stressed caregivers,” the RSVP website details. “The primary program goal is to provide quality respite care provided by volunteers to care recipients and primary caregivers with family members suffering from various disorders.”

The homemaker program is also quite popular in the valley, offering RSVP clients essential home support services like dusting, laundry and cleaning the kitchen and bathroom, as well as the always-important social interaction, all at no cost to the client.

Transportation is another major task undertaken by RSVP. In the valley, there are only a few options for transportation available to residents and it can be difficult for elderly or disabled persons to get around to complete their errands.

“Services include free critical care trips to medical, dental and vision appointments; essential shopping and socialization opportunities; and other necessary trips in/outside their respective county,” the RSVP website explains. “Drivers also serve as companions and share conversations with clients to help reduce their isolation and provide the reassurance that there is someone who cares for them, they are not alone and they can remain self-sufficient.”

All of these services come with expenses attached and RSVP relies on the generosity of the community to bolster its operations. Right now, residents have the chance to give RSVP a boost by participating in the gas card raffle, knowing their contribution will be used to provide free services to those in need.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased until Aug. 31. The raffle drawing will be held on Sept. 5. Tickets can be purchased at the RSVP office, which is located at the NyE Communities Coalition campus, 1020 E. Wilson Road, Suite 38, Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more on RSVP or the fundraiser contact Brum at 702-845-4748.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com