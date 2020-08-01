108°F
News

Immunizations remain required part of back-to-school routines

Staff Report
August 1, 2020 - 12:41 pm
 

As parents continue to navigate what back to school looks like this year, one aspect of the ritual that hasn’t changed is making sure kids are up to date on their vaccines. Whether families choose in-person, hybrid or distance learning models for the fall 2020 school session, Nevada law requires immunizations for child care, school and university entry, with the exception of religious exemptions or a medical condition.

“Many regularly scheduled doctors visits were canceled or postponed because of COVID-19, which means many children and babies are behind on their vaccines as they get ready for a new school year,” said Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada. “Parents can ask about COVID-19 protocols when they call.”

While all Nevada students must be fully vaccinated, there are specific requirements for students who are new to Nevada or entering kindergarten, seventh grade or universities. Parents can visit https://immunizenevada.org/back2school for a complete list of vaccine requirements. Immunization records can also be accessed for free at https://izrecord.nv.gov, or parents can ask their physician.

Information on obtaining an immunization waiver from the Nye County School District can be found at https://www.nye.k12.nv.us/o/ncsd/browse/63572

Because of COVID-19 safety requirements, back-to-school health fairs will be limited and will look different this year, with masks, social distancing and other precautions in place. It’s important for parents to reach out to their primary care providers as soon as possible to make arrangements to update their students’ vaccines.

“Those without a primary care provider can check immunizenevada.org/calendar regularly for options, since plans are always evolving,” Parker said. “We understand that not every family has access to insurance or is part of Nevada Check Up. Vaccines for Children is an option for those families.”

Vaccines for Children is a federally funded program that helps eligible families receive inexpensive or free vaccines, which are provided by the government and administered in a doctor’s office or clinic. Families can check eligibility at www.vfcnevada.org

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson during a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Nicole Ca ...
Special legislative session scheduled to open Friday
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued the formal proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into a special session beginning 9 a.m. Friday, July 31 to address significant policy issues that cannot wait until the regularly scheduled legislative session. This will be the 32nd special session in Nevada’s history.

University of Nevada, Extension
Report chronicles massive decline in fish populations
Staff Report

With hydroelectric power, overfishing, climate change and pollution on the rise, monitored populations of migratory freshwater fish species have plummeted by 76% on average since 1970, according to the first comprehensive global report on the status of freshwater migratory fish issued this week by the World Fish Migration Foundation and Zoological Society of London.

Getty Images
AngloGold Ashanti gains exploration project permit
Staff Report

The administrator of the Division of Environmental Protection has decided to issue a reclamation permit for an exploration project to AngloGold Ashanti North America.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times
DMV will offer renewals online, by mail this fall
Staff Report

Nevada motorists who have been unable to make an appointment at DMV offices before their expiration date will benefit from two new initiatives announced Tuesday by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Photo courtesy of Nye County School District School District Superintendent Dr. Warren Shilling ...
NCSD superintendent lays out school reopening plans
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees approved the district’s COVID-19 re-entry plan, which laid out three models for returning students and staff to school safely.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times In an attempt to protect students and staff from COVID-19, ...
Pahrump elementary schools to observe hybrid education model
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With less than a month left before youth across Nye County are scheduled to begin the new school year, the Nye County School District has announced a change in its school re-entry plans, switching Pahrump area K-5 schools from the originally selected 100% in-person education model to the hybrid model that requires students to conduct their learning online three days out of the five-day school week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This rendering, included with the Nye County Commission's J ...
Nye County Civics Center proposal presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In 2016, when Valley Electric Association was aiming to sell a 200-kilovolt transmission line and needed a vote of approval by its members in order to do so, one of the selling points for that sale was the promise that if it went through, VEA would donate $5 million toward the construction of a new community center. It may have taken nearly three years after the transmission sale was executed but VEA did finally make good on that promise, offering the $5 million donation to Nye County, with the Nye County Commission voting to accept it in September 2019.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza Nevada benefits from having a higher percentage of rural roads than ...
Nevada among states with fewest miles of poor roads
Staff Report

Data from the Federal Highway Administration show that Nevada has the sixth-fewest roads in poor condition and is well below the national average.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Small herds of wild horses and donkeys routinely roam the ar ...
House Appropriation Committee approves BLM funding
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved fiscal year 2021 Interior appropriations legislation giving the Bureau of Land Management $102 million for its wild horse and burro program, according to a press release by the American Wild Horse Campaign, the nation’s leading wild horse protection organization.